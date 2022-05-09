Construction barges break free along the Potomac River

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
An unoccupied beachfront home in North Carolina was caught on video collapsing and plunging into the Atlantic Ocean on Tuesday amid high winds and large waves. The house in Rodanthe was one of two houses that collapsed at Cape Hatteras National Seashore during Tuesday's rough weather, according to the National Park Service.
Comments / 0