When Dagen Condomitti was down, Oregon State’s wrestling coaches were still up - thumb’s up on him, that is. “They believed in me, and have always been there for me,” said the Northampton junior, who made a verbal commitment to the Beavers this week. “They always believed in me. Even after I lost in the first round of states, they still came to see me.”

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO