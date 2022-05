Michelle Williams will soon be a mom of three. On Tuesday, Variety broke the news that the 41-year-old actor will deliver her second child with her husband of two years, Broadway director Thomas Kail, this fall. “It’s totally joyous,” Williams, who also has a 16-year-old daughter, Matilda, from her relationship with the late Heath Ledger, said. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO