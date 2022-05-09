Several trade secret claims dismissed in Magnolia Soap lawsuit

Thomas Wells | Buy at PHOTOS.DJOURNAL.COM

A U.S. District Court in Tennessee has dismissed several claims against New Albany-based Magnolia Soap and Bath Co., in a dispute over corporate trade secrets.

A case in Mississippi is still pending.

In the Tennessee ruling, Judge Jon McCalla dismissed Buff City Soap’s trade secrets claims against Magnolia Soap and Bath and its owner and founder, Magen Bynum.

Last year, Buff City Soap – which is jointly based in Memphis and Dallas – filed a lawsuit against Bynum for misappropriating trade secrets and false advertising. Bynum was a former affiliate of Buff City. In its lawsuit, Buff City Soap said Bynum had caused irreparable harm to its brand and created an unfair competition. It claimed that Bynum had used trade secrets to make her bath products.

Last week's ruling comes in response to Magnolia’s motion to dismiss Bluff City’s trade secrets allegation due to the same arguments being made in a separate court action – known as claim splitting – in the Northern District of Mississippi.

An allegation of false advertising is all that remains in the Western District of Tennessee case. The Mississippi case was set for trial in February but delayed as a result of COVID-19.

“This ruling is a big victory for Magnolia Soap,” said Bynum. “Discovery is ongoing and we will continue to vigorously defend our business practices as this case continues.”

Magnolia currently has 25 stores across the Southeast.

“Magnolia is a successful, woman-owned small business,” said Bynum. “I have great plans for its expansion and continued success and will not let the ‘Goliath’ venture capital firm funding our competitor bully us with nonsensical legal matters.”