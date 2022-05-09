Starwood JV to build 22-story residential building in West Palm Beach, Fla.

CIM Group has sold Eastway, a 136-unit apartment community at 8820 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Westchester Village. Built by CIM in 2019, the contemporary five-story building is set on an approximately 1.4-acre site offering 136 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences above two levels of underground parking providing 221 spaces. Units feature nine-foot ceilings and expansive windows in an open design with modern fixtures and features. Eastway provides residents with an array of appealing amenities including a pool, spa hot tub, sundeck lounge, outdoor courtyard (with barbeque, picnic areas, and fire pit), rooftop lounge, clubhouse, fitness center, community garden, and dog park.
