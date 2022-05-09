ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

Starwood JV to build 22-story residential building in West Palm Beach, Fla.

By Released
irei.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA joint venture between affiliates of Starwood Capital Group, Hyperion Group, and Winter Properties has secured construction financing from J.P. Morgan for the development of a 22-story residential building at 201 Clearwater...

irei.com

Comments / 0

Related
floridaweekly.com

Anything but so-so in SoSo

There are endless possibilities for this beautifully remodeled three-bedroom, twobath home east of Washington Road, south of Southern Boulevard in West Palm Beach’s coveted ‘’SoSo’’ neighborhood. It boasts nearly a quarter acre of land. You live in and enjoy your huge backyard or add a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

This new I-95 exit at Glades Road will soon debut in Boca Raton. It may take some getting used to the odd shape.

Traffic relief could soon be coming to the frequently-gridlocked stretch of Glades Road by the I-95 interchange — you’ll just have to adjust to briefly driving on the “wrong” side of the road. After more than two years of construction, the Florida Department of Transportation is nearing completion of one phase of its massive $148 million project to overhaul I-95 by Glades Road. To help people ...
BOCA RATON, FL
irei.com

CIM Group sells 136-unit apartment community in Los Angeles

CIM Group has sold Eastway, a 136-unit apartment community at 8820 S. Sepulveda Blvd. in Los Angeles’ Westchester Village. Built by CIM in 2019, the contemporary five-story building is set on an approximately 1.4-acre site offering 136 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences above two levels of underground parking providing 221 spaces. Units feature nine-foot ceilings and expansive windows in an open design with modern fixtures and features. Eastway provides residents with an array of appealing amenities including a pool, spa hot tub, sundeck lounge, outdoor courtyard (with barbeque, picnic areas, and fire pit), rooftop lounge, clubhouse, fitness center, community garden, and dog park.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
West Palm Beach, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
West Palm Beach, FL
Real Estate
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurants now open: Ah-Beetz New Haven Pizza in Delray Beach, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill in Pembroke Pines

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill, Pembroke Pines This Chicago-headquartered, fast-casual Middle Eastern chain from franchisees Bassam Fares and ...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
Observer Newspaper Online

The Grand Tasting at Boca Bacchanal

On Saturday night, May 7, the bon vivants of Boca Raton and beyond flocked to The Boca Raton to indulge in everything the Boca Bacchanal Grand Tasting had to offer. This event, benefitting the Boca Raton Historical Society and The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum, offered food and wine, as well as a silent auction. Forty-two prized vintners and wineries with wines from all over the world were ready to pour. People could strike a pose to remember the moment at the Alina Residences’ “photo booth.”
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Going to Plantation Walk, the hot new food-and-shopping paradise? Be prepared for surcharges

After eating her shrimp salad at the new Tacocraft Taqueria and Tequila Bar at Plantation Walk in April, Ashley Munson scanned her table’s $61 lunch check. There it was, right at the bottom: a 61-cent fee called the “Plantation Walk Surcharge.” Munson and her three girlfriends flagged a server. “I just asked the waitress what it was, and she was like, ‘It’s for the entertainment in the center, ...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
iheart.com

Florida News That Impacts You – May 13th, 2022

Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Covid cases are continuing to rise. With 7,812 new COVID-19 cases reported on Thursday – the highest in over three months, Florida’s weekly trend has risen to the highest level since February 18th. It’s widely believed actual totals are far higher than officially reported totals.
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Boca vs. Vacation Rental Party Houses and Brightline to the Beach?

The perpetual issue of vacation rentals has prompted a court case in Boca Raton. Last month, two houses whose owners were operating them as vacation rentals were shut down. Several weeks earlier, neighbors had complained at a council meeting about large parties and loud noise at those houses—951 and 960 Northwest Fourth Court. One neighbor said he confronted the owner, who responded with a profanity.
BOCA RATON, FL
veronews.com

Two island wealth management execs in cocaine bust

Two senior vice presidents in a Vero island office of the global Raymond James financial services firm were arrested on felony cocaine-possession charges stemming from a traffic stop in their South County neighborhood in the wee hours of May 1. M. Paul Massey, 47, and William Romans, 46, managed the...
VERO BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fla#Renters#Starwood Capital Group#Hyperion Group#Winter Properties
BOCANEWSNOW

ANOTHER KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED

Should Palm Beach County Open Jail In Kings Point? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We don’t know if Palm Beach County will consider opening a jail in Kings Point, but it seems like PBSO could save a fair amount of gas money if it […] The article ANOTHER KINGS POINT RESIDENT ARRESTED appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida’s insurance crisis spreads to condos

ORLANDO, Fla. — Up and down the Florida coast, condo owners are waking up to a new reality as insurance rates rise, and coverage declines. The change in rates comes in the wake of last June’s collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, a collapse that killed almost 100 people.
CBS Miami

Researchers Find South Florida Is Most Overvalued Rental Market In US

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s no secret that the rental market in South Florida has been on another level, and now a new study is really shedding light on it. According to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and Florida Gulf Coast, South Florida is the most overvalued rental market in the country with renters paying 22% more than they should. The study found the average rental price in the area that includes Miami and Fort Lauderdale is $2,832 but should be closer to $2,326. Researchers used past leasing data to model prices. The housing crisis is leaving many desperate for help. That’s why CBS News Miami wants to share your stories to show the crisis you’re in or how you navigated the system. We will highlight these issues and work to get answers and solutions. Send us an email at housing@cbs.com.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BOCANEWSNOW

VALENCIA SUED: HOA Accused Of Not Paying Bills

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Valencia Shores is accused of not paying tens of thousands of dollars in bills submitted by its landscaper since September. The Homeowners Association is now being sued by MDL Property Maintenance. According to the suit just filed in […] The article VALENCIA SUED: HOA Accused Of Not Paying Bills appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Could rising rental prices soon plateau in Florida?

It’s no secret that rent prices in the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast have priced many residents out of paradise. We've learned that fast-climbing rent prices will eventually plateau, but for now, the market remains at the mercy of those willing to pay top dollar. Florida was the ultimate...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy