Pottstown, PA

Historic Carousel at Pottstown Operating Once Again

By Mark Hostutler
 3 days ago
The Carousel at Pottstown is operating again after recently undergoing mechanical maintenance to restore its balance, writes Evan Brandt for The Pottstown Mercury. Carousel technicians and consultants, along...

