Sevierville, TN

Hunting Dog Rescued From Cave by Volunteer Firefighters

By M.D. Johnson
 3 days ago
Structure fires, chimney fires, brush fires, car accidents, rappelling, and dog rescue are the duties of one volunteer fire department in Tennessee. Firefighters in Sevierville, a town of some 17,000 folks located east and a bit south of Knoxville, now carry all of the above on their resumes after rescuing a dog from the bottom of a cave.

Responding to a dispatch regarding what appeared—or more precisely, sounded—like a dog trapped underground on Monday, May 2, members of the Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department (WCVFD) arrived on the scene to discover exactly that. A hound dog, which firefighters shortly learned went by the name Storm, had fallen 35 feet down into a cave on English Mountain, a 3,600-foot rise east of Sevierville.

According to Knoxville 10News, rope technicians with the WCVFD, working alongside the neighboring Sevier County Rescue Squad, began efforts to bring Storm to the surface early Monday morning. An experienced joint team of climbers dropped into the vertical shaft and immediately attempted to locate the hound. Once found, the dog was fitted with a harness and lifted to safety, followed by the Search & Rescue team.

Members of both teams were quoted on Facebook as being “thrilled that Storm made it out safely.”

wvlt.tv

GSMNP rangers find body of Cocke County man in river

Your headlines from 5/11 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Record high gas prices, police officer crash in Madisonville, escapee makes first court appearance. Parking passes, premium tickets for Smoky Mountain Air Show to go on sale. Updated: 6 hours ago. While the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show is free,...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Authorities searching for missing McMinn Co. runaway

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl. Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Allegations against Anderson Co. animal shelter prompt investigation

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social media allegations regarding the “inhumane actions” of the Anderson County Animal Care and Control director have prompted a human resources investigation, according to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank. On April 21, an employee of the animal shelter posted to social media stating that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
