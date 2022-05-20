North Beach

As San Francisco gears up for the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love in 2017, this is a great time to consider the everlasting effect Jimi Hendrix had on this city. The best place to start your day walking in the footsteps of Jimi Hendrix is his old apartment. He lived at 1524A Haight St. — basically on the corner of Haight and Ashbury — for a few years in the 1960s. The Jimi Hendrix House is also called the Red House after it was painted red in the rock star’s honor. It’s located just above a tobacco shop and sits on a street filled with bright colors and vintage shops that any modern hippie would appreciate. The apartment itself is a private residence right now, so while you can’t go inside, you can admire the murals that were painted on the exterior walls to commemorate the legendary musician. NOTE: Be respectful of the residence. People still live here.

