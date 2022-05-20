ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

North Beach

sftravel.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Beach doesn’t have an actual beach. It does, however, have a vibrant and strong Italian-American community that for generations has seeded the neighborhood with fantastic restaurants and cafes. On the east side of Washington Square,...

Shopping and Dining in the Fillmore District

Enjoy a day of exploring the shops and restaurants in San Francisco’s Fillmore District with this itinerary. A good day in the Fillmore begins with a good breakfast, naturally. Curbside Café offers a variety of omelets, eggs benedict with cottage fries and French toast in a cozy dining room setting and their outdoor tables make for a great place to start your day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Where to Eat in Fisherman's Wharf

Once a bustling waterfront where fishermen would unload heaps of Dungeness crab, Fisherman's Wharf is now an attraction on every visitor's itinerary. Home to world-famous Irish coffees, just-out-of-the-oven sourdough bread, and the cutest San Francisco residents—the sea lions—it's no wonder it's such a crowd-pleaser. It is also home to a number of delicious restaurants. Although the Wharf caters to tourists, you can rub elbows with San Francisco locals at these spots. When you visit Fisherman's Wharf, bring your appetite.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Things to do on a Rainy Day in San Francisco

We're going to point out the elephant in the room: San Francisco is not like the rest of California in many ways, including its weather. In fact, San Francisco is notorious for its unpredictable weather (you can blame the fog for that). The day can start out beautiful with the sun shining and quickly turn to fog and rain. But a little rain doesn’t mean you won't enjoy your visit to San Francisco. Here are fun things to do on rainy days in the City by the Bay.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Cable Cars

There is nothing quite like riding a cable car up and down the hills of San Francisco. While they symbolize the early innovation that made the city iconic, the experience of riding a cable car is timeless. The cable car experience starts while waiting at the cable car turnarounds (at Powell or at California and Market Streets) or along the routes, waiting for the cable cars to approach. Once you hop on the cable car, you can either find a seat or hold on to the handles as you hang on for the ride. The cable car gripmen handle the grips to move the cars. And let's not forget about the cable car bell ringing. You can hear it from blocks away. It's used to get the attention of intersecting traffic.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Best Hikes in San Francisco and Beyond

San Francisco's year-round temperate climate and forty-plus hills make the city a hiker's paradise. The rest of the Bay Area is no different. Natural wonders like towering redwoods, impermeable cliffs, and lush valleys are all within a short drive of the city. Here are our picks for the best hikes in San Francisco and beyond.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco’s Best Dim Sum by Neighborhood

San Francisco is a place where culinary trends are set, a tradition going back generations. Our diverse communities have added their own flavors to our city's bounty of delicious dining options. One of the dishes most synonymous with San Francisco's vibrant and storied Chinese community is dim sum. These small,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eat Your Heart Out

Get a San Francisco itinerary and explore the deep rooted cultural diversity of the Bay Area! Go on one day tours or take your time with a longer travel vacation. Explore sightseeing, tourism, restaurants, shopping & everything that makes San Francisco unique!. 780 Potrero Avenue. Walking Food Tour — Grub...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Where to Go on Your Jimi Hendrix-Inspired San Francisco Trip

As San Francisco gears up for the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love in 2017, this is a great time to consider the everlasting effect Jimi Hendrix had on this city. The best place to start your day walking in the footsteps of Jimi Hendrix is his old apartment. He lived at 1524A Haight St. — basically on the corner of Haight and Ashbury — for a few years in the 1960s. The Jimi Hendrix House is also called the Red House after it was painted red in the rock star’s honor. It’s located just above a tobacco shop and sits on a street filled with bright colors and vintage shops that any modern hippie would appreciate. The apartment itself is a private residence right now, so while you can’t go inside, you can admire the murals that were painted on the exterior walls to commemorate the legendary musician. NOTE: Be respectful of the residence. People still live here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Beach#Public Art#Art Installation#Murals#Italian American#City Lights#Caf Zoetrope
Off the Ferry: Things to Do in Tiburon

This story is brought to you by offMetro SF. offMetro SF is an online travel guide to getaways from San Francisco—car optional. When you need a city break, we know how best to get you off the beaten path, be it by train, bus, bike, boat, or car share. If you can't make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.
TIBURON, CA
Best Areas to Stay In Napa Valley

Napa Valley has a wide range of accommodations, from bed & breakfasts to luxurious resorts. There's so much to taste and see there, it's best to stay the night! Find the place that fits your interests and relish the pleasures of wine country. Best Rates Guaranteed on Napa Valley Hotels.
NAPA, CA
Everything You Need to Know About San Francisco's Golden Gate Park

Millions of visitors each year come to experience Golden Gate Park's miles of green lawns, bridle paths, lakes, and 7,000 kinds of plants right in the heart of San Francisco. You’ll enjoy varied attractions from top museums to exquisite gardens and extraordinary events. Whether you visit Golden Gate Park regularly or you’ve never been, this guide highlights the best things to do in one of San Francisco’s most interesting locations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Classic Road Trip Itinerary from San Francisco to Sonoma County

Discover Sonoma County, just an hour north of San Francisco, with world-class wines, delicious craft beers, tempting farm-to-fork food, charming small towns, urban amenities, stunning scenery and beautiful, wide-open spaces. It's the perfect addition to your trip to San Francisco. Driving from one side of Sonoma County to the other...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

