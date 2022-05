CHISHOLM – The Wall That Heals, the nation’s preeminent replica of the Vietnam War Memorial, will be open to the public 24 hours a day while it is in Chisholm June 23-26, and more than 100 volunteers will be needed. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund (VVMF), which manages The Wall That Heals and its tour schedule, has advised United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN)’s United for Veterans about the number of volunteers needed at the host site, before, during and after the event. ...

CHISHOLM, MN ・ 1 HOUR AGO