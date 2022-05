The Detroit Red Wings’ first round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft will be the lowest in Steve Yzerman’s tenure as general manager. They entered the draft lottery with the eighth-best odds at securing the top pick, and they stayed there after the lottery balls fell. They hold the eighth overall selection, the lowest they have picked since they took Michael Rasmussen with the ninth pick in the 2017 draft.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO