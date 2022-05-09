ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart socks helping protect people with dementia

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA university PhD student has invented 'smart socks' which sense when people with dementia and autism are in distress. Dr Zeke Steer wanted to help after seeing his great-grandmother suffering with dementia. The socks, which track heart rate, sweat levels and motion, enable carers to intervene before things escalate....

www.bbc.com

