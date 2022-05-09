ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Elite JUCO WR Malik Benson names top 5 schools

By James Morgan
 3 days ago
Billy Watson/The Hutchinson News

Talented junior college wide receiver recruit Malik Benson has spent the past two seasons with Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.

Benson was originally a three-star recruit coming out of Lansing High School as a member of the class of 2021. Now, he is considered an unranked recruit coming out of Hutchinson. Don’t let Benson’s ranking fool you. He can play.

Malik Benson shows impressive speed on tape and has offers from many of the top college football programs in the country. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver named his top five schools of Georgia, Tennessee, Oregon, Alabama, and LSU.

Benson additionally has a track and field background. It shows in film. He quickly gets past the opposing cornerback and scores a touchdown in this clip:

Benson will provide a boost to a wide receiver-needy receiving core. He has upcoming visits set with Oregon (May 20), LSU (June 3), Tennessee (June 10), and Georgia (June 17) per 247Sports. He will face tougher competition in the SEC or Pac-12.

It is good to see a JUCO prospect getting some love from Power Five programs. The transfer portal has hurt the level of interest for JUCO players.

Kirby Smart and Georgia may still be looking for a wide receiver ahead of the 2022 college football season. Who will UGA add to the roster before fall camp?

Benson announced his top five schools via Twitter:

