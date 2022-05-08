ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Former Top Michigan Recruit Announces Transfer Destination

diehardsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Michigan safety Jordan Morant, who was a top 100 recruit from...

www.diehardsport.com

saturdaytradition.com

1 B1G school makes Fox CFB's Top 10 for 2022 Transfer Team Rankings

Fox College Football released its 2022 Transfer Team Rankings list with the 10 schools that had the highest quality transfers. A B1G school made the list at No. 7. Schools from the SEC, Big 12, Pac-12, and AAC also made the list. Michigan State was the lone B1G school that made the list at No.7 with 10 transfer commits, and a 89 transfer rating. The transfer ratings are from the 247Sports website, and required a school to have at least 5 transfer commits.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan prep softball pitcher Ava Bradshaw is ‘a top one-percent human’

SOUTH LYON -- Traveling from softball diamond to softball diamond across Michigan, Ava Bradshaw is always the center of attention whenever she’s on the field. The sophomore pitcher from South Lyon High School has already built quite an impressive reputation as some point to her as the best high school softball player in Michigan.
SOUTH LYON, MI
diehardsport.com

Nation’s Top Recruit, Five-Star QB Commits To A Rival

Ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, the son of former NFLer Dominic Raiola, announced his commitment to Ohio State Tuesday:. An Arizona product, Raiola picked the Buckeyes over Nebraska (where dad went) and many others.
COLUMBUS, OH
WILX-TV

In My View: The highest-earning Michigan athlete was a Grand Ledge player

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Al Horford never won a district title playing at Grand Ledge High School, his career ending in 2004. He did, however, win two NCAA basketball titles at Florida, then moved on to the NBA where he is in his 15th season. The other night he scored 30 points at age 35 to help his Boston Celtics win a playoff game at defending champion Milwaukee.
GRAND LEDGE, MI
1470 WFNT

Look Inside the Amazing Estate Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh Recently Sold for $11.78M

University Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh is finally letting go of his day in California. Harbaugh just sold his Bay Area estate for a staggering $11.78 million. According to the L.A. Times, Harbaugh is walking away from the home in the exclusive area of Atherton with double his money. According to reports, Harbaugh paid $6.3 million for the home in 2012 following his first year as head coach for the Sant Francisco 49ers, and before joining the Michigan Wolverines in 2014.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan can help close racial equity gaps with these 11 measures, Black leadership council advises

Michigan’s Black Leadership Advisory Council (BLAC) announced 11 policy recommendations on Tuesday, May 10, to close racial equity gaps in Michigan. The recommendations are centered on proposing investments and policy changes in education, as well as community safety, small business growth and health — all with the goal to advance racial equity in Michigan, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Former Spartan Adreian Payne killed in Orlando

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
ORLANDO, FL
HometownLife.com

Plymouth boys basketball coach Mike Soukup steps down after 13 seasons

Just under 2 months before former Westland John Glenn three-star center Mike Edwards committed to Georgia, he played in an absolute knock-down-drag-out thriller against Plymouth. The Wildcats clung to a 51-48 lead in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association divisional tournament semifinal, but the host Rockets had possession and enough time...
PLYMOUTH, MI
Travel + Leisure

This Michigan City Is One of the Best Places to Retire in the U.S. — Here's Why

For many people, where they live depends on the place they were born, where their job takes them, or where their families are located. But when it comes to choosing a retirement home, there are other factors at play. While many retirees head to warm climates, putting Florida on top of most lists of best places to retire, there's one colder-weather destination that stands out, too.
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganradio.org

High cost of water hits home

The questions -- the mental calculations for basic needs -- are relentless. Can she go another day or two without doing laundry? Do those dishes need to be cleaned now or can they wait until tomorrow or the next day?. Water conservation is a constant negotiation for Summer, a 58-year-old...
DETROIT, MI
Cars 108

Study Says Michigan Residents Could be in For Rolling Power Outages This Summer

A new report indicates that consumers and DTE Energy customers in Michigan could face energy shortages in July and August of this year. According to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISD), a nonprofit organization responsible for overseeing our power grid, Michigan is moving away from coal and thermal powered electricity production, relying more heavily on wind and solar power.
MICHIGAN STATE

