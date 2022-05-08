Former Top Michigan Recruit Announces Transfer Destination

Fox College Football released its 2022 Transfer Team Rankings list with the 10 schools that had the highest quality transfers. A B1G school made the list at No. 7. Schools from the SEC, Big 12, Pac-12, and AAC also made the list. Michigan State was the lone B1G school that made the list at No.7 with 10 transfer commits, and a 89 transfer rating. The transfer ratings are from the 247Sports website, and required a school to have at least 5 transfer commits.
SOUTH LYON -- Traveling from softball diamond to softball diamond across Michigan, Ava Bradshaw is always the center of attention whenever she’s on the field. The sophomore pitcher from South Lyon High School has already built quite an impressive reputation as some point to her as the best high school softball player in Michigan.
Ranked as the No. 1 recruit in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, the son of former NFLer Dominic Raiola, announced his commitment to Ohio State Tuesday:. An Arizona product, Raiola picked the Buckeyes over Nebraska (where dad went) and many others.
GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Al Horford never won a district title playing at Grand Ledge High School, his career ending in 2004. He did, however, win two NCAA basketball titles at Florida, then moved on to the NBA where he is in his 15th season. The other night he scored 30 points at age 35 to help his Boston Celtics win a playoff game at defending champion Milwaukee.
One of the top Ypsilanti football players in the recent years is taking his skills to the Big 12. Treyveon McGee, who starred for the Grizzlies during his prep days before playing junior college ball, announced on social media that he had committed to play for Power Five school Iowa State.
Michigan farmers rely on bees for crop pollination, but according to recent MSU research, the percentage of bees that die over the winter in Michigan is 28.6%. 1.9% higher than the national average. This new MSU research shows how bee keepers and the average person can help change that.
Johntay Cook, a top 50 recruit out of Texas, shared this message about how much Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy is contacting him:. Cook, a 6-foot WR out of Texas, is ranked as the No. 41 recruit in the 2023 class.
What would you do if you had a net worth of over $500 million?. If you are Tom Monaghan, you plan to give it away and "die broke." Monaghan will be a familiar name to many as the founder of Domino's Pizza. He made a fortune from his business and then promised to give it all away.
University Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh is finally letting go of his day in California. Harbaugh just sold his Bay Area estate for a staggering $11.78 million. According to the L.A. Times, Harbaugh is walking away from the home in the exclusive area of Atherton with double his money. According to reports, Harbaugh paid $6.3 million for the home in 2012 following his first year as head coach for the Sant Francisco 49ers, and before joining the Michigan Wolverines in 2014.
Michigan’s Black Leadership Advisory Council (BLAC) announced 11 policy recommendations on Tuesday, May 10, to close racial equity gaps in Michigan. The recommendations are centered on proposing investments and policy changes in education, as well as community safety, small business growth and health — all with the goal to advance racial equity in Michigan, according to a news release from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.
TOLEDO, Ohio — Bruce Gradkowski is stepping down after one season as the head football coach at St. Francis De Sales. Gradkowski, who is in the hall of fame at the University of Toledo, will be taking another coaching opportunity in football. Mike Blochowski will take over as the...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State basketball star Adreian Payne has died in Orlando, Florida. He was 31. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) confirmed to News 10 just before noon that Payne was shot and killed. Former teammates took to Twitter to share the news. The...
Just under 2 months before former Westland John Glenn three-star center Mike Edwards committed to Georgia, he played in an absolute knock-down-drag-out thriller against Plymouth. The Wildcats clung to a 51-48 lead in the Kensington Lakes Activities Association divisional tournament semifinal, but the host Rockets had possession and enough time...
A Jumbo Jackpot Slots ticket worth $1.79 million was sold in Davison and two Fantasy 5 tickets worth $147,366 were sold online in Muskegon and Saginaw, according to the Michigan Lottery. The largest win of the month came from a $4,000,000 Cash instant ticket worth $4 million and sold at...
Gas prices got you down? Hate long drives? Relax. The need for speed just hit the shores of Michigan. A high-speed auto/passenger ferry can take you between Muskegon, Michigan, and Milwaukee, Wisconsin in record time. The Lake Express Ferry is a state-of-the-art, high-speed vessel that takes passengers across Lake Michigan...
For many people, where they live depends on the place they were born, where their job takes them, or where their families are located. But when it comes to choosing a retirement home, there are other factors at play. While many retirees head to warm climates, putting Florida on top of most lists of best places to retire, there's one colder-weather destination that stands out, too.
The questions -- the mental calculations for basic needs -- are relentless. Can she go another day or two without doing laundry? Do those dishes need to be cleaned now or can they wait until tomorrow or the next day?. Water conservation is a constant negotiation for Summer, a 58-year-old...
A new report indicates that consumers and DTE Energy customers in Michigan could face energy shortages in July and August of this year. According to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISD), a nonprofit organization responsible for overseeing our power grid, Michigan is moving away from coal and thermal powered electricity production, relying more heavily on wind and solar power.
They don't call Michigan the Great Lakes State for nothing. Michigan's shores touch four of the five Great Lakes, and one beach in Michigan has been ranked as one of the best in the world. Let's find out which beach is the best. A picturesque blue sky afternoon along Pictured...
Comments / 0