The city’s second hospital will be up and running within two years, according to a spokesman for the developer. “We’re hoping for Planning & Zoning approval next month and council approval in July,” said Dr. Ed Johnson, a board member of S3 BioTech, the company developing a medical campus at Copper Sky. “The hospital is the first project and our first priority. That will include the hospital, surgery center and medical office building. Construction will take 18-24 months, and the hospital portion is our first priority. We are lining up contractors and will be ready to go as soon as we get our approvals.

MARICOPA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO