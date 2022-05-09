People Can't Stop Talking About Elizabeth Olsen As The Scarlet Witch In "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness"

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision , the film finds Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) now dealing with the multiverse as he meets America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young superhero who can travel the multiverse.
And while the movie was in fact a Doctor Strange film, it's pretty hard to not leave the theater talking about Elizabeth Olsen's work as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff.
Fresh off her Emmy-nominated work on WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen brought Wanda into her long-awaited Scarlet Witch era with this movie. Wanda has been overtaken by the Darkhold and is hellbent on finding a universe where she can be with her sons, Billy and Tommy .
It's a gut-punch of a performance from Lizzie, who proves once again she can easily lead any movie or TV show, as Scarlet Witch embraces her powers and becomes the central villain of the movie.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a powerful force in the entertainment world, with over a decade of experience and fan excitement behind each new project. The next of the upcoming Marvel movies is Doctor Strange 2, which is finally arriving this week (read some reviews here!) And actor Benedict Wong recently defended his Multiverse of Madnes co-star, whos’s been dealing with criticism over her queer character.
Elizabeth Olsen is covering her eyes. “I can’t look at the screen. I’m sorry.” The cause of the actor’s dismay is not, as you might think, my face, but her own. It’s midway through our interview and I’ve switched off my laptop camera to evade internet issues, leaving Olsen alone, staring back at herself. She spends the rest of the chat with her eyes modestly directed to the right. “We should have caught up in person,” she says.This isn’t the behaviour you’d expect from a bankable Hollywood star of Marvel movies – and one who comes from an acting dynasty....
Elizabeth Olsen responded to rumors that her Wanda Maximoff character has become a villain during an appearance on Wednesday on a late-night talk show. The 33-year-old actress while promoting Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in a lime green suit was asked by the host about 'online theories'.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” had to reshoot some scenes because of updated Marvel storylines, actor Bruce Campbell told Game Informer. Details: Campbell said that the film had to undergo some changes because Marvel has been updating its storylines for the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe. What he...
Judgment is upon the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This universe is only one of an infinite number," says the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) in Doctor Strange — and they're all safeguarded by the Living Tribunal. In a new promo for Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the dimension-traversing teen America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) opens a portal revealing the glowy-eyed, three-faced visage of one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the vast Marvel Multiverse. Doctor Strange 2 sees Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) navigating these strange new realities subject to the judgment of the Living Tribunal.
Maria Rambeau is soaring higher, further, faster as a variant Captain Marvel in new footage from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In one universe, Maria (Lashana Lynch) was the mother of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and the co-pilot and best friend of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), founding S.W.O.R.D. — the Sentient Weapon Observation and Response Division — before her death from cancer in 2020. In one of an infinite number of universes, Maria is the cosmic superhero Captain Marvel, seen battling the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) when the ex-Avenger traverses the Multiverse in Doctor Strange 2.
When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
Elizabeth Olsen has discussed her future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. In the film, Wanda Maximoff aka the Scarlet Witch appears to sacrifice herself to destroy the Darkhold throughout the multiverse, burying herself in the ruins of Mount Wundagore with the evil text.
Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Charlize Theron has posted some new photos from the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that completely spoil her post-credit scene cameo. The images show Theron in her full Clea costume, highlighting the mystical makeup used to bring the Sorceress Supreme into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Now that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is showing in theaters around the world, Marvel Studios will soon pivot its team of marketers to focus on Thor: Love and Thunder. In fact, that marketing cycle has already begun, as the House of Mouse has released a new high-quality still featuring the eponymous duo getting ready for action. Both Thor Odinson (Chris Hemsworth) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) can be seen in the photo, and Hemsworth is quite ecstatic.
One of the rumors swirling around Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was that Tom Cruise would play an Iron Man variant from a different universe, completing a full-circle moment when the Mission: Impossible star was considered to play Tony Stark back in the early 2000s. Now that the movie is out, we know that Cruise does NOT show up as Superior Iron Man when Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) appears before the Illuminati on Earth-838. And according to the screenwriter of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was never actually an option.
The first thing one notices about Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that this episode is as tonally different to standard Marvel fare as a nightmarish fever dream is from waking reality. Almost alone among the studio’s directors, Sam Raimi has been allowed to put his unique stamp on the saga – it feels at least as close to the film-maker’s earlier horror efforts Evil Dead II and Drag Me to Hell as it does to films such as Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Avengers movies. Why is Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch suddenly the villain? Who is America Chavez and why is Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange a zombie version of himself? Let’s do a deep dive into the new film to find out.
Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista is done with his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).The actor has played Drax the Destroyer in a total of four Marvel films, including the first two Guardians films and a futher two Avengers films (Infinity War and Endgame).Bautista will return as the character in two additional films, Thor: Love & Thunder, out July, and a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in May 2023. He will also appear in a Guardians Christmas special later this year.However, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will complete his...
Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness has officially hit theaters and had a massive opening weekend. The film did some really interesting things for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, without spoiling it, the future of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Before the film's release Olsen was heavily rumored to be the villain of the movie, and all of the marketing material so far has left that a bit open-ended. Scarlet Witch is kind of a villain in the X-Men comics, so it would make sense for her character to go in that direction. One other aspect from the comics is that she's the daughter of Magneto. Olsen previously revealed that she would want Sir Ian McKellen to play her MCU daddy and now the iconic actor has responded to the idea.
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has now achieved one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s biggest opening weekends ever, but aside from celebrating the film’s success, director Sam Raimi has also spent some time reflecting on his past Marvel-related project, looking back at why 2007’s Spider-Man 3 received more mixed reviews than the previous two installments of his trilogy.
