Movies

People Can't Stop Talking About Elizabeth Olsen As The Scarlet Witch In "Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness"

By Nora Dominick
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nmq10_0fXzVoZZ00

🚨 There are MASSIVE — and I MEAN MASSIVE — spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ! 🚨

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness finally hit theaters this weekend. The Sam Raimi–directed movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen marked the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first dive into the low-key horror genre .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q26R8_0fXzVoZZ00
Marvel Studios

Following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and WandaVision , the film finds Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) now dealing with the multiverse as he meets America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), a young superhero who can travel the multiverse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mw9s8_0fXzVoZZ00
Marvel Studios

And while the movie was in fact a Doctor Strange film, it's pretty hard to not leave the theater talking about Elizabeth Olsen's work as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaZ5F_0fXzVoZZ00
Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

Fresh off her Emmy-nominated work on WandaVision, Elizabeth Olsen brought Wanda into her long-awaited Scarlet Witch era with this movie. Wanda has been overtaken by the Darkhold and is hellbent on finding a universe where she can be with her sons, Billy and Tommy .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ANUEI_0fXzVoZZ00
Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

It's a gut-punch of a performance from Lizzie, who proves once again she can easily lead any movie or TV show, as Scarlet Witch embraces her powers and becomes the central villain of the movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZL4g_0fXzVoZZ00
Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

While there are some critiques of the film (and Wanda's character arc ), what everyone seems to be in agreement on is that Elizabeth Olsen delivers one of the best MCU performances to date during every scene she's in:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r2Fdk_0fXzVoZZ00

If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow, so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

Marvel Studios / Via youtu.be

1.

Elizabeth Olsen was MENACING as the #ScarletWitch

@wandasolsen 03:37 PM - 07 May 2022

2.

best performance the mcu has ever gotten and we all know it’s true.#MultiverseOfMadness #ElizabethOlsen

@wqndasvisuals 09:28 PM - 07 May 2022

3.

the way elizabeth olsen as scarlet witch served in every scenes, sorry but SHE CARRIED THE WHOLE MOVIE #MultiverseOfMadness #Wanda

@doraemaynat 05:30 PM - 04 May 2022

4.

i honestly didn't think it was possible but this scarlet witch/wanda moment in #multiverseofmadness was somehow even more heartbreaking in context and might be one of the best performances in the MCU. elizabeth olsen is really out here making me sob all the damn time

@noradominick 03:17 AM - 07 May 2022

5.

The fact that this #Wanda variant was able to easily forgive the Scarlet Witch because she lived her life in her dreams and she knows everything she's been through.

@themarvelogy 02:36 PM - 07 May 2022

6.

#MultiverseOfMadness SPOILER........When she realized she became the exact thing that she said she wasn't. Truly a glorious performance from Elizabeth Olsen!!!

@Randomly_RJ 08:26 PM - 06 May 2022

7.

love or hate #MultiverseOfMadness , you can't deny how INSANE Elizabeth Olsen's acting was

@avengersxwanda 12:35 PM - 07 May 2022

8.

anyways hands down to elizabeth olsen’s magnificent performance as wanda maximoff and the scarlett witch in #MultiverseOfMadness

@mxzwel 06:05 AM - 04 May 2022

9.

this scene on the big screen hits different

@eolsenarchive 01:02 AM - 09 May 2022

10.

I just want to take a moment to praise Elizabeth Olsen’s acting through the duration of the “Illuminati” scene. She managed to make me see the Scarlet Witch and not Wanda. Her expressions, voice and everything about her reflected that personality #MultiverseOfMadness

@eloisebrdgrton 07:44 AM - 07 May 2022

11.

Settled. Wanda Maximoff is the most powerful avenger.#MultiverseOfMadness #WandaMaximoff

@bahdeujee 02:43 AM - 07 May 2022

12.

Elizabeth Olsen fully embraced herself as the Scarlet Witch in Multiverse of Madness.Just an insanely show-stopping performance.

@HailEternal 02:34 PM - 05 May 2022

13.

Also, this is Elizabeth Olsen's best performance yet. From her brutal, violent role to a caring mother and to a vulnerable, devastated witch. She put on an acting masterclass from start to finish. Give her all the awards SHE DESERVES!!! #MultiverseOfMadness #ScarletWitch

@jrvsscarlet 02:22 PM - 04 May 2022

14.

“People are allowed to dislike fictional characters” INCORRECT!! Nobody is allowed to dislike Wanda Maximoff / The Scarlet Witch

@RealHannahKing 01:24 PM - 08 May 2022

15.

#MultiverseOfMadness spoilers...........me watching wanda go full on scarlet witch on everyone and killing people left and right:

@ccecly_ly 12:47 PM - 07 May 2022

16.

i can’t explain it but wanda breaking the 4th wall and looking directly into the camera made me feel some type of way#DoctorStrange #ScarletWitch

@postchae 03:52 AM - 06 May 2022

17.

this is her being reasonable #ScarletWitch

@witchywandas 10:23 PM - 08 May 2022

18.

#MultiverseOfMadness spoilers------Wanda literally has the coldest lines in the film like..."Next time it won't be Wanda that comes for her, it'll be the Scarlet Witch." "What Mouth?" "Is your wife still alive? Then there will be someone left to raise them.""Run."

@derealakshay 03:24 PM - 06 May 2022

19.

the way she delivered her lines for this scene yeah she was ACTING #ScarletWitch #MultiverseOfMadness

@wandaslizzie 05:11 PM - 08 May 2022

20.

#MultiverseOfMadness Spoiler-----mother was so effortlessly funny 😭

@oocscarletwitch 09:05 PM - 06 May 2022

21.

Tag yourself in #MultiverseOfMadness, I'm one of the monsters who bows down to Wanda.

@JamieCinematics 05:45 AM - 06 May 2022

22.

after watching doctor strange 2, all i can say is that SCARLET WITCH DOMINATED THE MOVIE! #MultiverseOfMadness #ScarletWitch

@buckyrush 06:59 AM - 05 May 2022

23.

Elizabeth Olsen really carried this whole movie on her back. A damn queen. #MultiverseOfMadness #ScarletWitch #DoctorStrange

@justafan_321 03:55 AM - 06 May 2022

24.

#MultiverseOfMadness spoilers ig....M.O.M #Wanda was amazing! 😭

@WandazCha0s 04:44 PM - 08 May 2022

25.

#MultiverseOfMadness #TheScarletWitch SPOILERS.........AT THE END OF THE DAY NO ONE WAS ABLE TO BEAT WANDA. NOT STRANGE NOT AMERICA. NOT THE ILLUMINATI. SHE HAD TO STOP HERSELF CAUSE NO ONE ELSE COULD AND Y'ALL WILL HAVE TO LIVE WITH IT

@Targ_Nation 08:50 PM - 06 May 2022

26.

wanda maximoff &amp; the scarlet witch“i love you in every universe”“i love you three thousand”“i just feel you”#WandaMaximoff #scarletwitch

@hhoneypxn 01:46 PM - 07 May 2022

27.

#MultiverseOfMadness spoilers ••••••••••••••Me continuing to support wanda while completely ignoring the ppl she killed #WandaMaximoff

@AndrwPT 11:32 AM - 07 May 2022

28.

why stop at a scarlet witch show. let’s make a scarlet witch solo movie. and a scarlet witch trilogy. scarlet witch cinematic universe. scarlet witch theme park. scarlet witch island. scarlet witch planet. scarlet witch universe. scarlet witch multiverse.#MultiverseofMadness

@rovmanova 08:20 PM - 05 May 2022

29.

if you watch #multiverseofmadness and then rewatch wandavision, you really get the full effect of elizabeth olsen's award-worthy performance in both. she made millions of people fall in love with wanda, which just made the scarlet witch even more brilliant and terrifying

@noradominick 03:21 AM - 08 May 2022

What did you think of Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ? Tell us everything in the comments below!

Comments / 0

