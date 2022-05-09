ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheat Ridge, CO

Russell Baron – Boldt Athletics

By Brenda Ritz
ngazette.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ridge at 38 has a face that continually changes. Now there is a new face that is sure to be a permanent fixture. At 7172 W. 38th Ave., just east of Audacity and west of Clancy’s, You will find a great new space to start or fine-tune your fitness goals....

ngazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSLTV

Utah first lady presents Corner Canyon boys lacrosse team with service award

DRAPER, Utah — Utah first lady Abby Cox presented the Corner Canyon boys lacrosse team Tuesday with the first “Show Up Utah” award. The boys were part of a program called “Sunday Supper,” where athletes from the University of Utah and Brigham Young University came together to serve dinner to foster families.
UTAH STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
94.3 The X

Why Are So Many People Leaving Colorado

Recently, I published an article wondering if Colorado, especially Denver was really experiencing a mass exodus and while some numbers show that to be true, it doesn't necessarily mean they're leaving the state completely, instead moving further South, East and North up into our neck of the woods here in Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Virginia State
Wheat Ridge, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Wheat Ridge, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KXRM

Cañon City – the Climate Capital of Colorado!

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — It’s a city with plenty to brag about, from its sweeping views to thrilling activities, but Cañon City has one more accolade to boast – it’s the climate capital of Colorado. Cañon City has some of the mildest weather in Colorado, but why is that? Geographically speaking, it sits at an […]
CANON CITY, CO
KIFI Local News 8

A growing sport will have a new home

Frisbee golf or disc golf is a fast growing sport, and in the city of Driggs, the participants of the sport will have a new course to use a bit closer to home. The post A growing sport will have a new home appeared first on Local News 8.
DRIGGS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Fitness#Shenandoah University#Drake Middle School
Herald-Journal

Cache Valley business, athletics notable Ralph Roylance dies

Ralph Roylance, one of Cache Valley’s best known businessmen who also distinguished himself as a World War II seaman and lifelong standout athlete, died on Monday at age 96. Roylance owned Smithfield Implement, a store he began managing for his parents in the 1950s and converted from a hardware and farm-equipment business into a classic general store. Though he’d stepped back from management in recent years, he maintained an office in the store and still spent time there.
SMITHFIELD, UT
Idaho8.com

Athlete of the Week: Brody Burch, Pocatello Baseball and Track

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - Our Sermon Service and Electric Athlete of the Week shines on the diamond and on the track for the Pocatello Thunder. Our Athlete of the Week is Brody Burch. If there is an athlete you think we should feature in this segment, we want to hear...
POCATELLO, ID
KSST Radio

Grab Some Tickets to the Windy Ryon Memorial Roping

The 48th Annual Windy Ryon Memorial Roping in Fort Worth, Texas. Watch the best in Team Roping, Breakaway, Tie-Down, Steer Roping and Team Tying. Great shopping, food and drinks. All proceeds benefit scholarships for the young people of Texas. The event wil be May 27 – 29, 2022 in Saginaw, TX.
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
94.9 KYSS FM

Free Youth Shooting Sports and Outdoor Expo Day in Missoula

The Western Montana Fish and Game Association would like to invite everyone to a free and fun event. The 4th annual Youth Shooting Sports and Outdoor Expo will be held on Sunday, May 22, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm, at the Deer Creek Shooting Range, 6238 Shooting Center Lane in Missoula. This is going to be a great way to try out some new gear, get some valuable instruction, and have lots of fun.
MISSOULA, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Lawn Bowling Club offering free lessons this summer

SPOKANE, Wash. — Have you heard of lawn bowling? It’s a sport that’s been in Spokane since 1913 and is still going strong to this day. The sport has origins that trace back to Europe, specifically the U.K., but you can learn how it’s played through the Spokane Lawn Bowling Club. The Spokane Lawn Bowling Club has been active in...
SPOKANE, WA
Axios Denver

This county is the healthiest in Colorado

Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/AxiosColorado's healthiest counties are also among its most affluent, according to a new county health rankings analysis by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute.The big picture: Nationwide, people with lower incomes and people of color disproportionately lack access to affordable care and opportunities that lead to better health.How it works: The report, using data collected between 2014 and 2021, evaluates counties on health outcomes — length and quality of life — and health factors.Those include access to health care, tobacco use, diet and exercise, education, employment, income, air and water...
COLORADO STATE
95 Rock KKNN

A Colorado Horror Story: Wolves vs. Cows

A Colorado rancher has been having trouble lately with what he believes to be wolves attacking and killing his cows late at night. Where in Colorado Are These Wolves Attacking Cows?. The Colorado rancher, Don Gittleson, owns a ranch just outside of Walden, Colorado, a small town located in Jackson...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado Restaurant Los Dos Potrillos Working To Make Ends Meet While Keeping Prices Level For Customers

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – At Los Dos Potrillos, there is no shortage of delicious Mexican cuisine. (credit: CBS) “Our menu is gigantic. We have about four menu pages,” said Daniel Ramirez, co-CEO of the family restaurant. Yet supply chain shortages have some Colorado restaurants in a pickle. Plus, the soaring cost of food is impacting many key ingredients. “Chicken, of course, has gone up especially with bird flu,” Ramirez told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann. “It’s not just inflation, but nature itself. And avocados a couple months ago. We’ve seen it all. We’ve seen [costs] come up, we’ve seen it go down.” CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann interviews Daniel...
COLORADO STATE
Thrillist

The Best Airbnbs Near U.S. National Parks, from Acadia to Zion

We independently source all of the awesome products and experiences that we feature on Thrillist. If you buy or book from the links on our site, we may receive an affiliate commission — which in turn supports our work. Like so many things that are right in your backyard,...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy