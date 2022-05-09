Mickey La Fave’s Art Is All About Color

Click here to read the full article. Excess is best. At least that’s the takeaway from Graff’s newest high jewelry collection, Graffabulous, which features the most high jewelry pieces the brand has ever introduced at one time.
Unveiled in late April, Graffabulous is an ode to the women of ancient mythology. It is composed of more than 80 pieces of one-of-a-kind jewelry laden with more than 3,600 carats of gemstones in total, including 1,877 carats of white diamonds, 678 carats of yellow diamonds, 616 carats of sapphires, 414 carats of emeralds and 101 carats of rubies.
Of the 20 high jewelry necklaces...
