Best Moving Companies In Oklahoma May 2022

Are you planning a move to the beautiful state of Oklahoma? Well you’re for a treat because the state is beautiful. The moving process is less so, though. Whether it’s moving across town, changing states or relocating abroad, the hassle and expense of hiring and coordinating with movers can easily turn an exciting life event into a logistical nightmare.

To make it easier for Oklahomans (or soon-to-be Oklahomans) in the midst of relocating their lives, we compiled a list of the best moving companies in Oklahoma in 2022.

Atlas Van Lines

International Van Lines

Allied Van Lines

United Van Lines

Mayflower Transit

North American Van Lines

Bekins Van Lines

U-Pack

Colonial Van Lines

American Van Lines

Summary: Best Moving Companies in Oklahoma

How to Find the Right Moving Company for You

Knowing which moving company works the best for your needs can determine how painful (or painfully easy) your moving experience turns out. Consider the following factors when doing your research:

Budget: How much can you comfortably afford to spend on your move? Consider factoring in some wiggle room for unexpected bumps or delays.

Custom items : Do you have any special, heavy or fragile items you need to move? Look for movers specializing in the services you need in order to achieve the best possible result.

: Do you have any special, heavy or fragile items you need to move? Look for movers specializing in the services you need in order to achieve the best possible result. Your timeline : Some movers can get the job done in half the time,especially when you make it easy for them. If you have time to spare on the move, you may have more flexibility in options and cost.

: Some movers can get the job done in half the time,especially when you make it easy for them. If you have time to spare on the move, you may have more flexibility in options and cost. Type of move: Depending on how far you’re going, you may need a particular type of mover. Some companies are local-only or long-distance-only while other companies cover all types of moves.

Types of Moving Companies

Before locking in a moving company, it’s important to understand the type of movers you need. Whether you’re moving personally or scheduling a move for your employer, knowing the difference between a residential moving company and a commercial moving company is the first step to your search. From there, companies may offer the following services:

Local: Typically, any move under 50 miles is considered a local move. Depending on your state and the chosen moving company’s policies, these parameters may change. It’s important to confirm your move is within the mileage of the particular company you want to hire.

Long-distance: A move becomes long-distance when you require travel for over 50 miles (or the specified company’s policy, which can vary widely). A long-distance move does not necessarily equate to an interstate move.

Interstate: Interstate moves include any moves that require crossing state lines.

International: Any move that requires travel outside the United States (yes, this includes Canada) is considered an international move. You may be surprised to find your chosen moving company offers not only international moving services, but some may even offer assistance with housing and corralling immigration documents.

Moving containers: Moving container services offer containers and pods of various sizes that, most of the time, homeowners have to pack themselves or pay an additional fee.

Specialty movers: Some movers offer specialty services for special items such as pianos, fine art and even wine collections.

Auto movers: If you need to move a car long-distance or internationally, some companies offer auto moving services as an add-on cost.

How to Prepare for a Move in Oklahoma

1: Do Your Research Ahead of Time

Many customers are surprised when a national carrier they thought they hired contracts out their move to an agent with an unfamiliar name. Although every company on our list is a moving company most actually direct sales and connect customers to contracted movers. You should get all the information you can ahead of time on how the different responsibilities of the moving process are divided among entities before signing anything.

2: Keep Records of Your Move

No matter how careful a mover claims to be, accidental damage is common. Logistical mix-ups easily lead to poor service or missed arrival dates. The moving industry in 2022 is particularly susceptible to delays and driver shortages, so prepare for the worst.

Keep a detailed inventory of everything the movers take. Photograph items that might sustain damage and require repair. Keep copies of all documentation exchanged with your broker and/or mover so if items show up late or damaged, or if certain other conditions of a move are not met, you’ll at least have proof.

3: Take Care of Your Valuables

With medical items, confidential documents and small valuables like jewelry and personal electronics, err on the side of caution and transport whatever possible yourself. Even without any foul play involved, moving companies may end up losing or damaging items.

Moving companies don’t usually distinguish between valuables and non-valuables unless the customer pays for extra coverage of particular items and may otherwise offer reimbursement simply based on a cents-per-pound calculation applied to the whole load. Without the extra coverage arranged in advance, companies are usually under no obligation to reimburse customers fully for damage to items like expensive furniture or large electronics.

4: Don’t Be Afraid to Ask Questions

Because payment practices differ across the industry, it’s important to be clear about the timing and conditions of all financial arrangements with your broker and/or mover. Before you make any decisions, compile information on a potential deposit, when payment needs to be received and what happens financially in the event of delivery delays or mishaps.

Companies should be able to specify the type of vehicle and team that will meet a customer. Just ask things like how your belongings will be processed—will they show up at their destination in the same vehicle they were loaded into? If not, how will that be handled?

Methodology

To determine the best moving companies in Oklahoma ranking, the Forbes Advisor editorial team analyzed data on 50 companies, with each company’s rating determined by evaluating a variety of metrics, including:

Overall customer happiness (customer ratings vs. complaints) (20%)

States serviced (15%)

Full-service packing (10%)

Protection/insurance options (10%)

Interstate moving (10%)

Container and storage options (10%)

Tracking for shipments (5%)

Free cancelation (5%)

Vehicle shipping options (5%)

Offers moving supplies/boxes (5%)

International moving (5%)

