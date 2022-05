Sodium selenate, an ingredient often included in vitamin supplements, appears safe to test as a treatment for dementia, the results of a preliminary study suggest. The safety study included 12 people with what’s known as behavioral variant frontotemporal dementia (bvFTD), a form of cognitive decline that can develop early in adulthood and lead to dramatic personality and behavior changes. People with this condition tend to behave in socially inappropriate ways and lack empathy, judgment, and self-control. There is currently no treatment for this rapidly progressing form of dementia, and people often die within a decade of diagnosis.

SCIENCE ・ 3 DAYS AGO