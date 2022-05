The Philadelphia 76ers struck gold in the 2020 NBA Draft when they selected Tyrese Maxey with the 21st overall pick. Just two seasons into his career, Maxey is one of the best players for a Sixers team looking to compete for a championship. He can exact revenge on the Miami Heat, one of the teams who passed on him in the draft, in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

