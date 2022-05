A Michigan cannabis retailer has filed a lawsuit against the city of Detroit over a newly passed ordinance that took effect last month. Should the city adhere to that ordinance, the plaintiffs argue that “medical facilities would not be given a shot at getting a recreational license until 2027, when the medical businesses would have likely already closed their doors from lack of sales,” the Detroit Free Press reported, adding that the plaintiffs have asked “the court to intervene and stop Detroit from prohibiting dispensaries that sell both medical and recreational cannabis.”

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO