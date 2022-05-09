Fulton Co. Sheriff announces May traffic blitz

ELIDA — An Elida woman was transported to the hospital after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 7:38 a.m., Christe Ferguson, 46, of Elida was traveling westbound on state Route 309 near Kemp Road in a 2020 Kia Sorento. At the same time, Stacy Brenneman, 44, of Lima, was traveling northbound on Kemp Road in a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan. According to the Highway Patrol, Brenneman failed to yield the right of way at the intersection and struck the side of Ferguson’s vehicle, causing it to go off the roadway.

