Fulton County, OH

Fulton Co. Sheriff announces May traffic blitz

By Swanton Enterprise
 2 days ago

Sheriff Roy E. Miller has announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a Traffic Enforcement Blitz. This Blitz will run from May 8-21. Deputies will be working various hours and locations...

