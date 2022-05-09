Mercy Health’s mobile mammography unit coming to Swanton

Nursing isn’t for the faint of heart. It’s considered one of the most dangerous positions in the country with high rates of burnout, anxiety, and fatigue. Like many industries, nursing is often seen as a young person’s game, but plenty of people don’t get into nursing until they are in their late 30s or early 40s. The COVID-19 pandemic also upended the labor market, which led to what’s known as the Great Resignation. Millions of people are changing careers and exploring new opportunities in search of better pay, greater autonomy, and more meaningful lines of work.

