Choice at the polls: With the pending U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, Ohio is poised to outlaw abortion. That could impact turnout on Nov. 8, but Laura Hancock writes it remains to be seen whether the abortion rights issue could push any candidates for governor or U.S. Senate across the finish line. Gov. Mike DeWine already touts his abortion position on his website. Abortion rights supporters, however, are trying to educate voters about the implications of a state without any abortion access.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO