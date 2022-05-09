Swanton Council approves new fire chief

Candidates Eric J Brewer and Shontel BrownCourtesy of Eric J. Brewer and Shontel Brown. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Former Mayor of East Cleveland, Eric J. Brewer, is set to challenge Congresswoman Shontel Brown for the 11th Congressional seat. With less than six months to campaign, both candidates are strategizing on how to win the election. Concerned Citizens are asking, "will there be public forums?" Brewer says, "this campaign is about issues affecting our district. I am open to having public discussions with Brown. Forums let voters gauge the intellects and preparedness of candidates in real-time. They allow voters to interact with candidates, intellectually, with their questions." Brown's camp sent a message stating that Brown wouldn't be opposed to a community-wide forum. It's a matter of schedule aligning and timing. "Forums are a great platform and opportunity to exchange ideas," says Congresswoman Brown.

