Swanton, OH

Swanton Council approves new fire chief

By Swanton Enterprise
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Dziengelewski was approved by Village Council last week as the new Fire Chief for the Swanton Fire and Rescue Division. He was recommended by Mayor Neil Toeppe following a search....

