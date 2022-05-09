ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Cody Garbrandt returns to bantamweight, meets Rani Yahya at UFC Fight Night on July 9

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14eMDZ_0fXz5KXE00

Cody Garbrandt will return to his original home.

Garbrandt (12-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC) meets Rani Yahya (28-10-1 MMA, 13-4-1 UFC) at UFC Fight Night on July 9, which doesn’t yet have a publicly known venue or location. Both fighters confirmed the news on social media after an initial report from MMA Fighting.

Since dethroning Dominick Cruz to capture the bantamweight title in a masterclass performance in December 2016, Garbrandt has struggled, losing five of six fights. His lone win in that stretch came in a buzzer-beater knockout of Raphael Assuncao in June 2020. In his past outing in December, Garbrandt’s flyweight debut was spoiled when he was knocked out by Kai Kara-France at UFC 269 and will be moving back up to 135 pounds when he meets Yahya.

On the other hand, Brazil’s Yahya is enjoying some momentum in his career at the age of 37. The jiu-jitsu ace is coming off back-to-back wins in a submission of Ray Rodriguez, followed by a unanimous decision over Kyung Ho Kang this past November at UFC Fight Night 198.

The latest UFC Fight Night lineup for July 9 includes:

  • Rafael dos Anjos vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Cynthia Calvillo vs. Nina Nunes
  • Cortney Casey vs. Antonina Shevchenko
  • Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore
  • Said Nurmagomedov vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
  • Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jamie Pickett
  • Caio Borralho vs. Armen Petrosyan
  • Cody Garbrandt vs. Rani Yahya

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira insinuates he could finish him and Nate Diaz in the same night

Conor McGregor is responding after Charles Oliveira insinuated he could finish both him and Nate Diaz in the same night. It was at UFC 274 this past Saturday night that we saw Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) take a huge leap forward in his UFC run after defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) in the main event. It should be noted that Oliveira was stripped of his lightweight world title after missing weight ahead of his fight with Gaethje, leaving the lightweight title vacant.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Georges St. Pierre says Dana White lied about Khabib fight: ‘It was all BS’

There was a brief period where Georges St-Pierre vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov was the most talked about “super” fight in the sport. When Nurmagomedov unexpectedly retired after dispatching Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, he did so at the absolute top of the game. Undefeated, multiple title defenses, pound-for-pound king — Nurmagomedov left a major void when he stepped down.
UFC
The Independent

Nate Diaz urinates outside UFC headquarters amid contract dispute

Nate Diaz has taken to Twitter to post a photo of himself urinating outside UFC headquarters, as his contract dispute with the MMA promotion continues.Diaz last fought in June, suffering a decision defeat by Leon Edwards. Prior to that bout, the American had competed twice in 2019 after a three-year hiatus from the sport.Diaz, 37, reportedly has one fight left on his current UFC deal and seems unwilling to extend his contract. He has also been unable to agree on an opponent with the UFC, however, and the fan favourite is growing increasingly frustrated by the situation.“Taking a piss on...
UFC
ComicBook

Former UFC and WWE Star Cain Velasquez Issues First Statement Since Being Charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez was recently charged with 1st degree attempted murder after a shooting in San Jose California. A man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and according to the court documents Velasquez is facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an occupied motor vehicle, and more. Today Velasquez posted a statement to Twitter addressing the charges, what happened, and the support he's received from fans. You can find his statement below.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Silva
Person
Dominick Cruz
Person
Cody Garbrandt
Person
Rani Yahya
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Mma Fighting#Combat#Ufc 269#Nurmagomedov
bjpenndotcom

Joanna Jedrzejczyk sends a warning to newly crowned UFC champion Carla Esparza: “History likes to make a circle and I’m soon to be champ”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has sent a warning to Carla Esparza following the latter’s win over Rose Namajunas at UFC 274. Next month at UFC 275, Joanna Jedrzejczyk will run it back with Zhang Weili as they square off in a number one contender match-up at strawweight. The victor is expected to go on and challenge for the belt later this year, and after UFC 274, we now know that Carla Esparza is the champion they’d be facing.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Tony Ferguson responds after Dustin Poirier claims he’s “better than these guys” following UFC 274

UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson has hit back at Dustin Poirier after he claimed he was ‘better’ than the 155ers on display at UFC 274. Last Saturday night at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson fell to a devastating knockout defeat at the hands of Michael Chandler. While he was able to have some success in the first round, it’s the kind of loss that had many wondering whether or not he should consider walking away from mixed martial arts – at least for the time being.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
MMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 54 predictions, late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Blachowicz vs. Rakic

Former Light Heavyweight champion, Jan Blachowicz, returns to the Octagon this Saturday (May 14, 2022) for the first time since losing his belt, headlining the latest event inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, against dangerous contender, Aleksandar Rakic. Earlier that evening, Ion Cutelaba squares off with Ryan Spann in another 205-pound bout, while Frank Camacho and Allan Nascimento welcome Contender Series graduates Manuel Torres and Jake Hadley.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France 2 targeted for UFC 277 for interim flyweight title

With Deiveson Figueiredo on the shelf with an injury, the UFC is close to finalizing a July matchup for an interim flyweight title. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a fight between former undisputed champion Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France is being targeted for UFC 277. The event takes place July 30 at a location and venue yet to be determined. Verbal agreements are in place for the bout, which was first reported by Ariel Helwani.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

UFC 276 lineup announced including two title fights

The card for UFC 276 has been announced with two title fights, including Israel Adesanya vs Jared Cannonier, being confirmed. The International Fight Week card is always pretty important for the Ultimate Fighting Championship with the promotion going all out in order to create a real buzz around the product. Every year we tend to see an array of big events and fights being put on and in 2022, the UFC will not disappoint after they confirmed the current card is going to feature two title bouts on the billing.
UFC
The Spun

3 Fighters Appear To Be Lining Up For Conor McGregor

Three fighters appear to be eyeing a matchup against MMA icon Conor McGregor in his impending return to the UFC: Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje. After knocking out Tony Ferguson with an incredible front kick during Saturday night's UFC 274 event, Michael Chandler called out McGregor directly. "I...
UFC
mmanews.com

Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy Announced For UFC London On July 23

Molly McCann will be looking to deliver a similar performance to her first London visit this year when she returns to England’s capital on July 23 to face Hannah Goldy. When a quick turnaround and second trip across the Atlantic was announced by the UFC, many of the names who featured on the last UK-held card were expected to return to The O2 for UFC London 2.0.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Between the Links: Charles Oliveira’s wild weekend, next for Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson, UFC Vegas 54 vs. Bellator 281, more

Charles Oliveira may have won the UFC 274 main event with a first-round submission of Justin Gaethje, but he’s still no longer the UFC lightweight champion. This week on Between the Links, the panel will react to that being the case after Oliveira’s historic weight miss this past weekend, and who top lightweight in the promotion should face next. In addition, the panelists will discuss where Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson go from their memorable matchup in Phoenix, if Bellator 281 is a better overall card than the UFC’s offering this weekend, the upcoming UFC 276 lineup and if it moves the needle for an International Fight Week event, and more.
UFC
Fightful

Aleksandar Rakić Expects Title Shot With Win Over Jan Blachowicz At UFC Vegas 54: "It Feels Like A Title Eliminator Fight"

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakić has a title shot in his sights. Rakić spoke with reporters at the media day for Saturday night's UFC Vegas 54 event and explained that he views his main event matchup against former UFC light heavyweight champion, Jan Blahcowicz, as a number one contender's bout for the promotion's 205-pound division.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
154K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy