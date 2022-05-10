Sunny and warm temps for NYC workweek, tracking rain for weekend

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says Monday will be partly to mostly sunny with highs near 66. But it will still be windy in the city.

Overnight: Mostly clear, breezy, and chilly. Lows near 48. NE wind 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, still breezy and warmer. Highs near 70. Lows near 49.

Wednesday: Blend of sun and clouds, less breezy. Highs near 71. Lows near 55.

Thursday: Beautiful sunshine, pleasant. Highs near 74. Lows near 59.

Friday: Partly sunny and nice. Highs near 76. Lows near 61.

This Weekend: Above average temps, partly sunny, chance of showers/storms. Highs in the 70s. Lows in the 60s.