Reward Announced For Information In Jan. Death Of Woman Shot In Catonsville Parking Lot

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police announced a $2,000 reward Monday for information on the death of a woman who was shot in a Catonsville parking lot in January.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Catonsville Plaza shopping center on Baltimore National Pike around 1 p.m. on Jan. 13. There, officers found 27-year-old Diamond Trueheart shot in the parking lot.

She was pronounced dead at the crime scene.

“It happened in January and it’s like, going on May, and it’s still zero,” said Cedrick Holloway, Trueheart’s Uncle, who said he’s frustrated the murder remains unsolved.

Holloway said his sister and Trueheart work at a salon in the plaza, and they were walking out of work when they heard gunshots. He said Trueheart ran one way and his sister ran the other way.

It is unclear whether or not the shooting was a targeted incident.

Police said investigators know there were numerous patrons in the parking lot of the shopping center when the shooting happened, and want anyone with information about the crime to contact them at 410-887-3943 .

“They may have seen a vehicle,” Baltimore County Police Department Detective Trae Corbin spokesman said. “They may have seen individuals running. They may have witnessed the incident. If they have, please just come forward and give us all the information that they have.”

Until the case is solved, Holloway will continue hoping for closure.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them at 410-307-2020 . Callers may remain anonymous.