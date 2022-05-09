ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nikola Jokic Wins Consecutive MVP for Nuggets

By Inside The Rockets Staff
 5 days ago

The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing... and Inside the Rockets, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from H-Town and beyond ...

MAY 9 Nikola Jokic wins second consecutive MVP award: Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets won MVP honors for the 2021-22 season, as first reported by ESPN. Jokic's MVP award was his second in back-to-back seasons. His first came during the 2021 campaign after leading the Nuggets to the third seed of the western conference at 47-25.

In 2022, Jokic led the Nuggets to a 48-34 record without his two best teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. Jokic led the Nuggets to the sixth seed this season, where they would lose in five games to the Golden State Warriors during the first round of the playoffs.

Jokic averaged career-highs of 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists across 74 games. He received MVP honors over big men Joel Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo — who finished second and third in the voting.

MAY 8 Kings hire Mike Brown as head coach The Sacramento Kings hired Mike Brown to take the helm as their new head coach, as first reported by ESPN . Brown, who won Coach of the Year honors in 2009 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, has served the previous six seasons as Steve Kerr's assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

The King's head coaching job will mark the fourth time in Browns' career he served as head coach.

He began his coaching career in 2005 with the Cavaliers before his jettison in 2010. Brown coached one season at the helm for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2012. After his departure, Brown returned to Cleveland for a brief season in 2014. Brown has notched a career head coaching record of 347-216.

MAY 6 ROY? “We’re thrilled,'' Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta said of Jalen Green. "We think that he should be the Rookie of the Year.''

Ignore Bill Simmons 'F' take here ...

Do we buy the Green-as-Roy argument? The league didn't quite agree (Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors is the winner, with Evan Mobley of Cleveland  and Cade Cunningham of Detroit as the runners-up) ... Read here .

MAY 6 ROCKETS PLAN AT NO. 1 The Houston Rockets have a great chance of securing a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft Lottery on May 17. Here's the maybe-plan from our SI-powered gang in Houston .

MAY 6 MAGIC TO NFL? NBA legend Magic Johnson is entering the massive field of big-name candidates in bidding for the ownership of the Denver Broncos, according to Sportico , joining the bid group being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris.

Also working toward owning the Broncos are groups involving people like John Elway, Peyton Manning and Walmart's Rob Walton.

MAY 6 KEMBA TRADE FOR BROGDON? Malcolm Brogdon can run an offense and he can shoot from the perimeter. He could even upgrade the New York defense.

What would be the cost of such a swap? A s uggestion here has the Knicks getting Brogdon in exchange for Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and a first-rounder .

MAY 5 COOL HAND LUKA, HOT DRAYMOND The NBA announced Thursday it has fined the Warriors' Draymond Green $25,000 for flipping off fans in Memphis during Tuesday’s Western Conference playoff matchup.

As the Golden State forward entered the locker room in the first quarter Tuesday night in order to get stitches for a right eye laceration, he held up two middle fingers in response to being booed by fans. And after the game ...

"You gonna boo someone who was elbowed in the eye and face is running with blood, you should get flipped off," Green said. "I'll take the fine. I'll do an appearance and make up the money. It felt really good to flip them off. ... If they are going to be that nasty, I will be nasty, too. I'm assuming the cheers were because they know I'll be fined. Great, I make $25 million a year. I should be just fine."

Fine. And fined.

The NBA Playoffs are physical. Ask the Dallas Mavs' Luka Doncic, who is averaging 40 points per game against the Suns, who are up 2-0 while trying to beat up Doncic , who has a responsibility - despite his rep of getting cross-ways with the refs - of being Cool Hand Luka when it comes to T's.

MAY 4 TYTY TIME Tankathon conducted its latest mock and has t he Knicks adding the point guard from Kentucky with the No. 11 overall pick - TyTy Washington. Sensible? Read here.

MAY 3 WHAT'S A DONOVAN DEAL LOOK LIKE? So what exactly does a feasible trade package for Utah's Donovan Mitchell look like? Most trade hauls for young star players include some combination of picks, young prospects or other winning pieces depending on how much of a rebuild is being planned for. Here’s what we’re thinking ...

MAY 3: PHIL'S BACK? Phil Jackson, at age 76, is no longer the coach. But the storied career of the former New York Knicks player, most certainly as a head coach, makes him uniquely qualified to help with the Lakers search ...

And his relationship with Jeanie Buss, a prominent member of the Lakers ownership family, probably makes it a nice fit as well.

MAY 2 THE BRUNSON OBSTACLE The New York Knicks will not have the Dallas Mavericks' help if they want a Jalen Brunson sign-and-trade. The view from the Mavs' side is here.

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Phil Jackson suggesting Lakers make drastic roster move

Phil Jackson seems to want the Los Angeles Lakers to go full Keyser Söze mode this offseason. Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times said this week during an appearance on “The Doug Gottlieb Show” that he has heard Jackson, who has recently been advising the Lakers, would like them to trade LeBron James. Plaschke, who has covered the Lakers and L.A. sports for several decades, including when Jackson still used to coach the Lakers, did add that there is nothing “on the record” to back up the claim that Jackson wants James traded. But Plaschke did also say that Jackson would like the Lakers to keep Russell Westbrook and try to make it work with him.
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Appears To Respond To Nets GM's Comments

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks turned some heads with his comments about whether or not the team will make a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving. "I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Nets assistant blasts James Harden

James Harden probably should not be running for borough president of Brooklyn any time soon. Retired ex-NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire, who served as assistant coach of player development for the Brooklyn Nets, appeared Thursday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” In the appearance, Stoudemire tore into Harden, questioning the former MVP’s work ethic as well as his worthiness of a max contract.
BROOKLYN, NY
ESPN

Brooklyn Nets GM discusses Kyrie Irving's future, says team wants 'selfless' players who are 'available'

NEW YORK -- Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks had a clear message for guard Kyrie Irving: The star guard's long-term future with the organization isn't secure. Speaking publicly for the first time since the Nets were swept out of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals by the Boston Celtics last month, Marks acknowledged that Irving's part-time status with the team over the past year had an impact on Brooklyn's play, and the GM was noncommittal regarding Irving's potential future with the team.
BROOKLYN, NY
hypebeast.com

Charles Barkley Discusses the GOATs of Basketball in New Documentary 'The Great Debate'

Charles Barkley will be opening up the discussion of what it means to be basketball’s greatest of all the time in the upcoming Turner Sports documentary, The Great Debate. Set to premiere on May 18 — just before Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Western Conference Finals — The Great Debate “seeks to reframe the classic debate about basketball’s greatest of all time by redefining the very concept of ‘greatness,’” and arrives months after October 2021’s 75 Greatest Players in NBA History list, which includes Barkley himself. Fans can expect the Hall-of-Famer to shine a light on the players who have inspired him throughout his career, as well touch on what it means to be part of the NBA’s 75-year history.
NBC Sports

Simmons: Klay's vanished elite defense biggest NBA title flaw

Bill Simmons has gushed about Jordan Poole’s ascendance and has always defended the greatness of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. He also stated on the lasted edition of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” what many Dubs fans have been afraid to admit. As Simmons laments, Klay Thompson’s “erratic” play and his inability to be an elite defender could be what stops the Golden State Warriors from returning to the NBA Finals.
BOSTON, MA
