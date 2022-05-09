No Meetings Last Week Between Chevron, Union Negotiators in Refinery Strike -Official

U.S. attorneys unsealed a two-count indictment Tuesday morning in Southern District Court (McAllen), claiming that political vote-getter (politiquero) Miguel “Mike” Angel Garza aided and abetted a bribery scheme between two city of Edinburg officials and a private vendor during a time period pre-dating the most recent election, November 2021.To get the job done, the feds claim, Garza also used a cell phone and other means of electronic communication to commit interstate and foreign fraud, which is a separate crime in and of itself (Wire Fraud; max 20 years in prison).If convicted, Garza’s subject to forfeiture is valued at $47,235.According to ...

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO