ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Upstate NY Man Records Strange Lights Falling From Sky! What is It?

By Brian
The Whale 99.1 FM
The Whale 99.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

That's the question on most people's minds (especially mine lately) as information about the existance of UFO's, aliens, and other worldy planets trickles out from the United States govermnemnt, and into our regular news cycle. The subject matter is hot right now, and there's shortage of content about it....

991thewhale.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Travel Back In Time and Explore Bannerman Castle in Beacon, NY

Pollepel Island, also known as Bannerman Island is somewhat of a mystery to most Hudson Valley locals. You've probably seen it while traveling on the Hudson River by boat or kayak. Maybe you've seen the castle poking out of the Hudson River while you were traveling southbound by train. But have you ever visited?
BEACON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

Black Bears Are Out Of Hibernation & Roaming New York State

Question: When are Black Bears active? Answer: Between October and May. Well, the Binghamton Black Bears hockey team, that is. Sorry, I'm just being a bit silly. Black Bears, the animal, are normally dormant for up to five months in the winter. And most are active just before sunrise through an hour or so after sunset. According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, Black Bears are rarely seen by most New Yorkers. They are the 2nd largest mammal in New York State, behind the Moose.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Upstate Ny#Upstate Ny Man Records#Universe#Mufon
The Whale 99.1 FM

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
96.3 The Blaze

[WATCH] Tourists Scream in Horror as Bison Nearly Mauls Woman

Tourist season is upon us in Montana, and this video is a great reminder to keep your distance from wildlife if you plan on visiting Yellowstone National Park. The video was originally posted on YouTube by Cloie Frances last summer and shows and woman tripping while running from a bison in YNP. You can hear onlookers screaming "play dead" as the woman lays motionless on the ground.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
UFO
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
CBS News

Black bear destroys inside of Connecticut man's truck, then is seen on video in front seat of car: "Lock your doors"

A Connecticut man got the surprise of his life after he noticed a light on in his mother-in-law's car Friday night. When Cody Gillotti went to investigate, he discovered the intruder wasn't your average prowler - it was a hungry black bear looking for food. Gillotti posted a short video of the encounter on Facebook, writing: "Lock your doors, a bit of an ordeal tonight."
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

40 Years Ago: The Clash Fire Topper Headon Amid Downward Spiral

The Clash were mere days away from releasing Combat Rock when drummer Topper Headon was unceremoniously fired. Fittingly, he appeared to be pained and out of focus on the subsequent album cover. Bandleader Joe Strummer never really forgave himself, though the formerly heroin-addicted Headon has consistently agreed with the decision.
ROCK MUSIC
The Whale 99.1 FM

Tractor Trailer Fire at Kirkwood Truck Stop

Authorities are looking into the cause of a fire that destroyed the cab of an 18-wheeler at a truck stop on Industrial Park Drive off Upper Court Street. Firefighters from Five Mile Point and New York State Police responded to Love’s Travel Stop at around 8:54 p.m. May 10 to find the cab fully involved.
BINGHAMTON, NY
The Whale 99.1 FM

New York Town Named One Of The Best Place For Motorcyclists

Warmer weather here in New York means more and more motorcycles will be on the roads and there is one place in the state that offers riders a great place to hit the open road. According to Autoinsurance.org, Islip, New York is one of the top places for motorcyclists in the entire country. Islip was ranked as the 38th best place in the country for motorcyclists based on three factors.
ISLIP, NY
UPI News

Bear walks up to New York home, opens front door

April 27 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in New York shared video showing a curious black bear walking up to a home and opening the storm door. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted a video to Facebook showing security camera footage from a home. The footage shows a...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
REAL ESTATE
The Whale 99.1 FM

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy