Mankato, MN

5-9-22 Mankato Area Foundation-Nancy Zallek

By Lisa Kaye
minnesota93.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa chats with Nancy Zallek Today from...

minnesota93.com

minnesota93.com

5-11-22 Mankato Clinic-Dr Ramanuja-Allergies

MANKATO, MN
minnesota93.com

5/10/22 City of Mankato Transit

Lisa’s guests today are City of Mankato Associate Director of Transportation Planning Services, Shawn Schloesser and Operations Supervisor, Todd Owens. They chat about the city bus system-it’s reach, future plans, ridership and re-branding. There are jobs available and they will be at the Radio Mankato Job Fair on May 14th.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Thousands of southern Minnesota residents without power

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Severe weather has caused dozens of power outages across southern Minnesota and northwest Iowa. KEYC viewers have reported outages in Vernon Center, Lake Crystal, Mankato, North Mankato, and many other places. Xcel Energy says there are currently 18 outages in the Mankato area that impacts...
MANKATO, MN
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Mankato, MN
Society
redlakenationnews.com

Hospital overwhelmed with kids in crisis being dropped at ER doors

Children who lash out in homes and protective placements are increasingly being dropped off at the M Health Fairview Masonic Children's Hospital, prompting the creation of a makeshift shelter in an ambulance garage. While hospitals have always been a place of last resort for children in emotional or behavioral crises,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
1520 The Ticket

Heavy Rain, Large Hail Reported In Parts Of SE Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - Storm cells developed in the Faribault/Owatonna area around 7:00 am Wednesday and slowly began moving east/northeast. They also began growing in size and intensity and were soon covering an area from Faribault to Rochester and north to Cannon Falls and over to the Mississippi River.
ROCHESTER, MN
#Charity
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities Residents Clean Up After Severe Storms: ‘It Was Scary’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Many residents across the Twin Cities metro are cleaning up after a severe storm rolled through the area Wednesday evening. And for some, the damage is inside and outside their homes. The storms impacted people all across Minnesota and Wisconsin, but some of the worst damage is in the north metro. A large tree fell in Brooklyn Center, fortunately toppling away from a home. In Blaine, a neighborhood’s homes were damaged. The homeowners told WCCO they woke up their 2-year-old son and ran to the basement just before the roof came off and water started pouring in. “Flooding on all levels...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Gov. Walz pushes for using surplus to supplement childcare services

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - With two weeks left in the legislative session, top Democrats joined childcare providers in the Capitol rotunda Monday to push for affordable childcare. Governor Tim Walz addressed the crowd of mostly children, who were at the Capitol for a Child Care Day of Action....
SAINT PAUL, MN
KROC News

Highway Worker Killed in Southern Minnesota Work Zone Incident

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young man from a southern Twin Cities suburb was the victim of a deadly incident in a highway work zone this morning. The State Patrol has not released much information but has indicated the 23-year-old Rosemount man was operating a skid loader while working on a road project in Le Sueur County when he was fatally injured. His name has not been released.
MONTGOMERY, MN
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
B105

Here’s How to Apply for Minnesota Frontline Worker Bonus Payment

Great news arrived recently for Minnesota's frontline workers recently when Governor Tim Walz signed a bill, passed by the Minnesota Legislature, that provides bonus pay for eligible COVID-19 frontline workers. While Gov. Walz officially signed Frontline Worker Payments into law on April 29, 2022, there are still lingering questions as...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather Alert: Tornado, T-Storm Warnings Issued Across Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A powerful, dusty line of storms is racing across Minnesota, prompting tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Weather officials say this system is capable of producing tornadoes, large hail and damaging wind gusts over 100 mph. Much of western and southern Minnesota — including the Twin Cities metro — is under a tornado watch until midnight. See the latest updates below as the squall line moves over Minnesota: UPDATE (7:41 p.m.): A tornado warning is in effect for Otter Tail County in Minnesota until 8:15 p.m. UPDATE (7:38 p.m.): A tornado warning is in effect for Morrison and Stearns...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

More Hail in Central Minnesota on Thursday Morning

UNDATED -- It's been a rough week for car and homeowners as we continue to get pelted with hail. The National Weather Service has issued a number of Severe Thunderstorm Warnings and Special Weather Statements (for storms just below the threshold of being severe) on Thursday morning for several central Minnesota counties including Stearns and Benton.
LITTLE FALLS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Eagle Brook Church Expanding To Downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The largest church in Minnesota is expanding from the suburbs into downtown Minneapolis. Eagle Brook Church will be going into the River City Church building on Hennepin Avenue between 10th and 11th streets. River City Church, formerly First Baptist Church, owns the building and will relocate. (credit: CBS) Pastor Jason Strand said River City Church could have gotten more money if they sold to a developer, but they wanted to keep the building a church. Eagle Brook is a satellite church and has campuses all over the metro and Rochester. This will be the 11th campus. Up to 40,000 people attend Eagle Brook services in a given week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota storm damage, flooding roundup from Wednesday night

(FOX 9) - Severe storms that pushed across Minnesota on Wednesday left behind damage, took down trees, knocked out power, and caused flooding across the metro. As of Thursday morning, Xcel says they are still working to restore power to some 30,000 customers. The storms, which moved across the state,...
MINNESOTA STATE

