Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shocked the world when they announced earlier this year that they welcomed a daughter named Madhu Malti. Once again, they surprise everyone by announcing that their beloved baby girl is finally out of the NICU and in their arms for Mother’s Day. On May 8, Chopra posted a long-awaited update on her and Jonas’ baby girl. She posted a heartwarming photo of the two of them holding their daughter with the caption, “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO