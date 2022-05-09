ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WATCH: Doorbell Video Footage Alerts Nebraska Family Of Raging Wildfire

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

In a fortunate turn of events, a doorbell camera is the hero of a story that could have ended in tragedy. Live footage was the one thing that saved a Gothenberg family and their home from being burned to the ground .

Misty Schlake was not home at the time the wildfire started in her front yard, but her 18-year-old son was on the property. According to FOX NEWS , Ring, the video security system that was set up by the front door of the house, notified the teenager that there was movement outside.

"When he went to the door, he saw our land was on fire," Schlake shared with FOX NEWS . When her son received the alert, he immediately noticed the fire and called 911.

"My son called 911 and thanks to Ring, our house and all the structures were saved," Schlake said. Her son remained calm as the fire began to blaze and emergency vehicles arrived to put it out promptly.

"The house is good," the teenager said to his mom through the camera speaker. He later explained to FOX NEWS that he was shocked about what happened , but did his best to control the situation.

"I looked out the window, and then I saw … just hellfire, but yeah, they got here pretty fast. So ... here I am." The family has written to Ring to express gratitude for saving their lives and their home. Click HERE to watch the live video footage.

Omaha, NE
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

