As Confederate statues topple across the United States, it is clear that symbols hold tremendous power. While Warren Wilson College prioritizes making concrete changes to its structures, systems, policies, and practices in order to address institutional racism, our community must also confront the symbols that inspire us, that define us, and that profess who we want to be. In June of 2021, the lyrics to the Alma Mater were officially changed to better reflect the inclusive community we aspire to be.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO