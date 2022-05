Our next dining destination is Tokyo Thai Sushi in Naples Towne Center, East Naples, where they’re renovating the former Lucky’s Market into a Publix; more on that later. Things got off to an appetizing start with the “Tom Kha Soup” ($5.95 to $7.95) featuring mushrooms, scallions, lime juice, coconut milk and a spicy lemongrass broth. You can pick your protein (chicken for me) and you level of spicy (from mild, medium, or hot).

NAPLES, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO