Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General Mark Milley's 4 No's

CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn order to deal with what Mark Esper calls “crazy” ideas from...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 5

Wendell Boyd
2d ago

Returning Trump to the Oval Office would be catastrophic he would be unhinged and never have to face voters again.

Reply
17
Joan Castle
2d ago

the insurrectionist should be in prison, Trump has destroyed much of our republic TREASON IS A HIGH CRIME,

Reply
17
AOL Corp

Trump’s Defense secretary tells Fox News that the former president 'threatens our democracy'

Mark Esper, secretary of Defense under former President Trump, appeared Monday on Special Report With Bret Baier, to promote his new book, A Sacred Oath. In the book, Esper details some of the behind-the-scenes happenings that would be shocking had they come from any other administration. For instance, Esper claims that Trump wanted to call up active-duty military to shoot protestors in the summer of 2020.
The Independent

Sean Hannity mocked after leaked texts appear to show him taking orders from White House: ‘Yes sir, on it’

Fox News host Sean Hannity has come under fire for a text message exchange with Mark Meadows that appear to show him taking orders from the Trump administration official during the 2020 presidential elections.The text exchange, sourced from the House committee investigating the Capitol riot, showed Hannity had asked former president Donald Trump’s chief of staff if some places needed a boost for voter turnout on the afternoon of election day on 3 November 2020.He had asked the White House official: “Hey, NC [North Carolina] gonna be ok?”Hannity was told by Mr Meadows to “stress every vote matters” and...
MSNBC

Trump has a new (and bad) idea to deal with Mark Meadows’ texts

It was six months ago yesterday when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed, at least initially, to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators.
Fox News

'Lie of the Year' winner Obama flamed for 'disinformation' speech: ‘Quite the expert’

Former President Barack Obama angered conservatives with his speech against the dangers of "disinformation" at Stanford University on Thursday. The 44th president, who recently announced that his Obama Foundation would be "working to empower and equip emerging leaders to tackle issues like the spread of disinformation," spoke on the subject at the prestigious university, blasting social and traditional media for spreading fake news.
MSNBC

Laurence Tribe: Donald Trump should be indicted

Harvard Law professor Laurence Tribe says there’s evidence Donald Trump is “guilty of various forms of criminal conspiracy” and should be indicted. Tribe also believes the Supreme Court’s legitimacy is “clearly in question,” noting Justice Thomas faces ethics questions about his refusal to recuse from January 6 cases and Justice Alito’s leaked draft opinion, which Tribe says is poised to impose an “almost Neanderthal minority view on all of us.”May 11, 2022.
Rolling Stone

Rand Paul Brings Putin’s Core Argument Against Ukraine to Congress

At the core of Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine is the notion of sovereignty — and in particular, whether Ukraine deserves it. Ukrainians, and the vast majority of people and governments in the rest of the world, say it does. Russia, which invaded the country in late February in an attempt to overthrow its government and make it into a subservient vassal state, says it doesn’t. Apparently, U.S. Senator Rand Paul also believes Ukraine isn’t a state, based on this head-scratching exchange with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
CBS News

CBS News

