Gordon County, GA

Gordon Detectives Seek Help in Identifying Two Men

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff’s detectives need help in identifying two men recorded on video at the scene of a...

Gordon Burglary Suspects Identified, One Arrest Made, One Still at Large

On Monday morning, May 9, Sheriff’s Office deputies and detectives responded to the scene of a major burglary at a local storage facility near Calhoun. Officers at the scene met with the business owners and determined that over 70 units had been forcibly entered by cutting off padlocks and a large amount of property stolen from within, as well as from commercial vehicles parked within the complex.
GORDON COUNTY, GA
Authorities searching for missing McMinn Co. runaway

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl. Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Gordon County, GA
Gordon County, GA
Calhoun, GA
Calhoun, GA
Missing 59-year-old man last seen at Cherokee County church

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - Cherokee County deputies are asking for residents to be on the lookout for a missing 59-year-old man. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said Jackie Ingram was last seen on Saturday at Sutallee Baptist Church in White, Georgia. He has brown hair and may have a clean-shaven...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
UPDATE: Victim identified in deadly hit-and-run case

UPDATE: (7:32 a.m.) – The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Larry Simmons. MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A male pedestrian is dead after being struck by an “unknown vehicle” Monday night, and Bibb County deputies are asking for the public’s help to solve the case.
MACON, GA
Fatal Car Crash Investigation Continues in Northwest Georgia

Floyd County Police say that the investigation into an accident which took the life of a Chattooga County woman last month is still on-going. The head-on collision near Georgia 40 in Rome on April 22nd resulted in the death of 63 year old Louann Bean Loggins of Summerville. Police said that Loggins was struck head-on by a car that crossed the center line on U.S. Highway 27.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Trion Man Charged with Child Molestation

(Via WZQZ Radio) A Chattooga man was arrested this week on child molestation charges and enticing a child for indecent purposes. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office had been investigating a 21-year-old Cody Kirk of a Spring Creek Road address in Trion for several weeks after a child’s parent notified the sheriff’s office that Kirk had been sending her son inappropriate sexual messages via text.
TRION, GA
Victims Names Released in Fatal Northwest Georgia Auto Accident

The names of the two people fatally injured in a two-vehicle collision, taking place on Monday morning in Chattooga County in northwest Georgia, have now been released. Georgia State Patrol units responded to that crash on the Trion-Teloga Road just east of Bankey Farm Road at 11:42am; according to that report, a 2000 Honda Accord had been traveling east on Trion-Teloga Road, then crossed the center line, striking a 2002 Chevrolet 2500 pickup, going in the opposite direction. Following impact, the pickup left the roadway, went down an embankment, then overturned. The driver had to be ait-lifted to Erlanger Medical Center and was listed in critical condition; meanwhile a female passenger in that truck was taken by ambulance to the Atrium Medical Center in Rome, listed in stable condition.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
Hamilton Co. Deputy Involved in Patrol Car Crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a wreck involving a Hamilton County sheriff’s deputy. It happened in the 14800 block of Highway 27 (Dayton Pike) on Wednesday afternoon. The sheriff’s office says the deputy was in a patrol car. Medical personnel are...
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Summerville Woman Arrested After Chasing Another In A Vehicle

(Via WZQZ Radio) A woman was arrested last week after allegedly chasing another woman in her vehicle down Highland Avenue. According to Summerville Police, officers responded to report that an SUV was chasing another vehicle and that witnesses believed the two vehicles had collided at some point during the chase.
SUMMERVILLE, GA
Two teens charged with fatal beating of dog caught on video

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The investigation started Tuesday with several complaints to Cleveland Police about a graphic video when a young man kills a dog with a large stick. Bradley County and Cleveland investigators found it happened in the southern part of the County on Carter Road. They have...
CLEVELAND, TN
Bartow Firefighters Respond to Fire Involving 2 Vehicles and Shed

On Wednesday morning, at Approximately 6:38 AM, Bartow County Fire and Emergency Service units responded to a residence at Allatoona Woods Trail in reference to two fires about 30 feet from the caller’s residence. Upon arrival at the scene, Bartow Firefighters found 2 active fires: The first fire was...
BARTOW COUNTY, GA

