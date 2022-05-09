ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll, IA

Carroll Library Director, Van Erdewyk, Says Farewell After Five Years At The Helm

By Nathan Konz
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarroll Library Director Rachel Van Erdewyk’s last official day at the library will be exactly five years from when she started. She took over at the helm in 2017 in the midst of planning for the city hall relocation and renovations to the existing facility. Van Erdewyk recalls how quickly things...

www.1380kcim.com

1650thefan.com

Former Waterloo Councilwoman Juon Dies

Former Waterloo City Councilwoman Sharon Juon has died. Juon served as an at-large council member and Mayor Pro-tem from 2017-2021. She did not seek re-election last fall due to health reasons. Before she served on the city council, Juon was the Executive Director of the Iowa Northland Regional Council of Governments—or INRCOG—for 25 years and also held positions at Waterloo Downtown Council and Waterloo Chamber of Commerce. In addition, she served on the boards of the Black Hawk Gaming Association, the Iowa State University Foundation and was a chair for the Cedar Valley United Way. No memorial or funeral services have been announced as yet.
WATERLOO, IA
1380kcim.com

Registration Now Open For Carroll Chamber Of Commerce’s Seventh Annual Color Run At Swan Lake

Registration is now open for the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s annual Color Run/Walk. Now in its seventh year, the event is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at Swan Lake State Park. According to Chamber Program Director, Ashley Schable, the run/walk is about having fun while staying active. Participants will make their way through nine different color stations, with volunteers tossing vibrant powders onto runners as they pass. People interested in timing themselves will begin at 9 a.m. that morning on the west side of the lake, with a second start time slated for 9:05 a.m., geared toward those interested in a slower experience. Registration is $30 for adults, $20 for kids ages six through 12, and five and under can join in the fun for free. Michelle Prichard from Iowa Savings Bank will also be leading several Zumba activities starting at 8:45 a.m. before the start times. Individuals signing up by Friday, May 13 will also be entered into a drawing for a Carroll Merchants prize package. Registration is available online through the link included with this story on our website or by visiting the Chamber Office during regular business hours and includes a t-shirt and goodie bag. Runners and walkers can also sign up on the day of the event, starting at 8:30 a.m., but t-shirt availability is not guaranteed for registrations submitted after May 20.
CARROLL, IA
theperrychief.com

Fareway finalizes plans for new store in Granger

Fareway Stores, Inc. plans to construct an approximately 19,000 square foot store on the SE corner of State Street and Oak Street in Granger. Construction is planned to begin in 2024, with a tentative opening in the summer of 2025. Between now and then, public infrastructure work will be completed along State Street and Highway 17.
GRANGER, IA
1380kcim.com

Marlo John Weitl, 87 of rural Carroll, died Monday evening, May 9, 2022, at his home.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, May 16, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Patrick Behm. Music will be by Jane Heithoff and Duane Handlos. Lector for the Funeral Mass will be Thomas Evans. Gift Bearers will be Mrs. James (Kristina) Parker and Emma Evans. Eucharistic Ministers will be Sister Myra Weitl and Mrs. David (Mary Ann) Brincks. Casket Bearers will be Matthew Weitl, Kurt Weitl, Steven Weitl, Nicholas Weitl, Christopher Weitl, Jason Weitl, and Jim Parker. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday in Holy Angels Cemetery in Roselle.
CARROLL, IA
iheart.com

Groundbreaking Announced For Cedar Rapids Downtown Development

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for a downtown Cedar Rapids development project. Development leaders and city officials will be at the construction site at 1st Street and 1st West this Wednesday. The project will be constructed in three phases totaling 11 new buildings between 1st and 3rd Street Southwest. The area was damaged by severe flooding in 2008.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines City Council approves plan for Single Speed Brewing

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council has approved plans to add another brewery. The parent company of Waterloo-based Single Speed Brewing proposed a $5.4 million renovation and conversion on Scott Avenue. The brewery will be going into the old location of Earl's Tire and Service Center....
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Busy Ankeny road to close briefly for trail bridge project

ANKENY, Iowa — A heads-up for drivers in the metro. A section of Southeast Oralabor Road in Ankeny is closing at 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be a marked detour available. It's scheduled to reopen Friday at 6 a.m. in time for rush hour. Crews are putting in a...
ANKENY, IA
K92.3

Cedar Falls Burger Joint Hits The Road

A Cedar Falls staple is taking their burgers on the road. Wilbo's Burgers Brats And Beers has some of the best burgers in the entire Cedar Valley (at least in my opinion). Located at 118 Main Street in Cedar Falls, this joint serves...you guessed it...burgers, brats, and beers!. Their fries...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCCI.com

Growing geese concerns prompt Des Moines to implement management plan

DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of Des Moines announced on Tuesday a geese management plan to address the growing concerns over the birds' interactions with humans. The city says safety concerns in parks, on municipal golf courses, recreation trails and stormwater retention prompted the decision. It's the first...
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Lt. Gov. Gregg Tours Western Iowa Today, Including Stop At Audubon Rec Center

Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg is visiting western Iowan today (Tuesday), including a stop in Audubon later this morning. Gregg will kick off his trip in Audubon to tour the recently completed Audubon Recreation Center before heading east to discuss rural broadband at Atlantic’s NISHNANET, a high-speed internet provider in Cass County. He continues along the I-80 corridor for his next stop in Walnut at Fresh Out of the Box lockers, which is part of a pilot program created to provide food options for individuals who no longer have access to a local grocery store. Gregg closes out his day in Woodbine Tuesday afternoon for conversations with city officials on the challenges facing their and other rural communities.
AUDUBON, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Community speaks out at Waukee School Board meeting against offensive student presentation

Concerned community members spoke at the Waukee Community School District Board meeting last night about an offensive student presentation. Five ninth grade students at Waukee’s Timberline School created and presented a PowerPoint last week for their social studies class. In that presentation, they used offensive images and language to describe immigrants in Iowa.
WAUKEE, IA
98.1 KHAK

Hiawatha Will Soon Welcome Two New Eateries

Two new options for food are coming to Hiawatha, right off I-380, in the near future. One is brand new and the other is a favorite that was once just a mile away but closed a decade ago. The Cedar Rapids metro area will soon welcome a new eatery with...
HIAWATHA, IA
News Break
Politics
K92.3

Cedar Rapids Bakery Made Famous On Colbert Gets Storefront

It's always exciting news when a small business sees a whole bunch of support from the community. One bakery that's been based in the Newbo City Market for some time now is celebrating a major milestone. Last year, Stephen Colbert and the team behind the hit late-night talk show showcased...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Monticello Bar & Restaurant is Closing This Month

Unfortunately, another Eastern Iowa restaurant will be closing its doors in the near future. On Tuesday, May 10th, owners of The Jitney announced on Facebook that the bar is set to close later this month. The post reads:. "We want to thank all of our customers, employees & vendors for...
MONTICELLO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Only Two Vendors Attended This Farmers Market In Eastern Iowa

It was a pretty sad scene at the farmers market, in Cedar Rapids, at Noelridge Park, Wednesday afternoon. When I first heard about this I just assumed it was because of the outrageous heat wave Iowans have been going through. Only two vendors showed up and fewer than ten customers in the first hour according to KCRG. Through further investigation, I've found out there's a little more two it than just warm temperatures.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

New Outdoor Sporting Goods Store Coming To Guthrie County

A new outdoor sporting goods store is coming to a Guthrie County town soon. Owner Quienton Pfeiffer, is planning on opening his outdoor sporting goods store in Panora called “Quinnebago” on Memorial Day. Pfeiffer says the store will be a retail and rental shop with kayaks, paddle boards, electric bikes along with retail items for water and outdoor sports. He tells Raccoon Valley Radio that Guthrie County is a perfect place for an outdoor store.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
Cresco Times

Einck accepts How-Winn superintendent position

CRESCO - The Howard-Winneshiek Community School District is pleased to announce that a contract for Superintendent of Howard-Winneshiek has been offered to Kris Einck. Mr. Einck is currently the superintendent and high school principal of the South Winneshiek Community School District. He has served in that capacity since 2015. He has also served as a principal, athletic director and vocational agriculture teacher. Three finalists were interviewed for the position on May 9, 2022. Mr. Einck will assume the duties of superintendent beginning July 1, 2022.
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations in the past month, including mold-covered food and long-expired potato salad. One central Iowa food truck was cited for 21 violations, including the lack of a license, lack of any running water to clean utensils or wash hands, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Mold-covered food, expired potato salad appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

Dean Ludwig of rural Lake City

Dean Lawrence Ludwig, 81 of rural Lake City, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Concelebrant will be Fr. Craig Collison. Mass servers will be Maximus Hardy and Anna Berns. Music will be by Kathy Halbur, Derrik Bauer, and Stephanie Berns. Lector for the Funeral Mass will be Michael Hardy. Gift Bearers will be Emma Reis, Megan Hardy and Mariah Hardy. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Maximus Hardy and Brody Reis. Casket Bearers will be Alex Cornelius, Brandon Cornelius, Nolan Ford, Clayton Reis, Tyler Reis and Matthew Hardy. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
LAKE CITY, IA

