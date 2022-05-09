Carroll Library Director, Van Erdewyk, Says Farewell After Five Years At The Helm

Registration is now open for the Carroll Chamber of Commerce’s annual Color Run/Walk. Now in its seventh year, the event is scheduled for Saturday, June 4 at Swan Lake State Park. According to Chamber Program Director, Ashley Schable, the run/walk is about having fun while staying active. Participants will make their way through nine different color stations, with volunteers tossing vibrant powders onto runners as they pass. People interested in timing themselves will begin at 9 a.m. that morning on the west side of the lake, with a second start time slated for 9:05 a.m., geared toward those interested in a slower experience. Registration is $30 for adults, $20 for kids ages six through 12, and five and under can join in the fun for free. Michelle Prichard from Iowa Savings Bank will also be leading several Zumba activities starting at 8:45 a.m. before the start times. Individuals signing up by Friday, May 13 will also be entered into a drawing for a Carroll Merchants prize package. Registration is available online through the link included with this story on our website or by visiting the Chamber Office during regular business hours and includes a t-shirt and goodie bag. Runners and walkers can also sign up on the day of the event, starting at 8:30 a.m., but t-shirt availability is not guaranteed for registrations submitted after May 20.

