Carroll Library Director, Van Erdewyk, Says Farewell After Five Years At The Helm

Dean Lawrence Ludwig, 81 of rural Lake City, died Monday, May 9, 2022, at Thomas Rest Haven in Coon Rapids. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Holy Spirit Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll. The Celebrant will be Fr. Kevin Richter. Concelebrant will be Fr. Craig Collison. Mass servers will be Maximus Hardy and Anna Berns. Music will be by Kathy Halbur, Derrik Bauer, and Stephanie Berns. Lector for the Funeral Mass will be Michael Hardy. Gift Bearers will be Emma Reis, Megan Hardy and Mariah Hardy. Honorary Casket Bearers will be Maximus Hardy and Brody Reis. Casket Bearers will be Alex Cornelius, Brandon Cornelius, Nolan Ford, Clayton Reis, Tyler Reis and Matthew Hardy. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Holy Family Cemetery near Lidderdale with military honors conducted by the Carroll American Legion.
Comments / 0