Saint Louis, MO

What was the Battle of St. Louis?

By St. Louis Sage
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong before the Gateway Arch welcomed visitors to St. Louis, a tower and a trench located in the same area were used to keep visitors out. In 1780, St. Louis was a modest fur-trading village under Spanish rule. Its local leader, Fernando de Leyba, was an officer in the Spanish Army...

Ousted carpenters chief decries ‘hostile takeover’ of St. Louis union

ST. LOUIS — The former head of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council says the national union’s decision to put its Chicago office in charge of St. Louis was “nothing more than a political coup d’etat” that “illegally” gave it control of “tens of billions” in assets held by the union’s pension and benefit funds.
Allie Corey Leaving KSDK: Who Is the Longtime Missouri Anchor?

St. Louis residents were used to waking up to Allie Corey’s newscasts for six years. That will change after May 2022, as Allie Corey is leaving KSDK News. Now, her 5 On Your Side regular viewers and followers naturally want to know where she is going and if she is leaving St. Louis, too. Corey is not leaving for a new job. In fact, she is making the move for her family. That has brought attention to her personal life and background, which we reveal in this Allie Corey wiki.
More than 200,000 children nationwide lost a parent or caregiver to COVID-19. This St. Louis nonprofit is helping kids process their grief

As U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 1 million this month, more than 200,000 minors across the United States have lost their parents and other primary caregivers to the virus. Even before the pandemic hit, the numbers of children and teens diagnosed with depression, anxiety, substance abuse disorder, and other mental health conditions were rising, say health experts, who warn that COVID has exacerbated the mental health needs of youth and their families nationwide. Citing an international research study that found that for every four COVID deaths, one U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says online, “Identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.”
KMOX’s Charlie Brennan signs off today

ST. LOUIS – A decades-long storyteller and voice of St. Louis is signing off for good Thursday. It’s the end of an era at KMOX Radio. Charlie Brennan is hanging up the mic after nearly 34 years on the air. He announced in March that it was time for him to move on. Brennan came to St. Louis in September 1988 and […]
An announcement from 5 On Your Side's Allie Corey

ST. LOUIS — I want to take a quick moment to share some bittersweet news with all of you. After an incredible six years here at 5 On Your Side with the best station and morning crew there is, I've made the difficult decision to step away from a job I love to move back home to Florida to be closer to my family.
Contegra Construction Completes 70,000SF Headquarters & Manufacturing Facility for Diode Dynamics in St. Charles, Mo.

New Facility Visually Connects All Areas of Operation. ST. LOUIS – Automotive LED lighting manufacturer Diode Dynamics is moving into its new 70,000-square-foot headquarters/manufacturing facility in St. Charles, Mo. Contegra Construction has completed the facility at Fountain Lakes Commerce Center. Diode Dynamics reports high demand for its products in the aftermarket LED lighting industry, requiring expansion of manufacturing capacity to support its growth. The company is moving its existing employees from Earth City, Mo. and plans to add 36 new positions over the next five years. The firm currently employs 90 people.
Woman shot in Riverview neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in a Riverview neighborhood reports say. Police reported a male teenager approached three women in the 10000 block of Lookaway Dr, and an altercation led to him firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
This Rock Quarry Beach In Missouri Is A Must See This Summer

Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
ROLLA, MO

