What was the Battle of St. Louis?

As U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 1 million this month, more than 200,000 minors across the United States have lost their parents and other primary caregivers to the virus. Even before the pandemic hit, the numbers of children and teens diagnosed with depression, anxiety, substance abuse disorder, and other mental health conditions were rising, say health experts, who warn that COVID has exacerbated the mental health needs of youth and their families nationwide. Citing an international research study that found that for every four COVID deaths, one U.S. child loses a parent or caregiver, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says online, “Identifying and caring for these children throughout their development is a necessary and urgent part of the pandemic response—both for as long as the pandemic continues, as well as in the post-pandemic era.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO