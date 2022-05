Rights to plan two wind farms off the coast of Southeastern North Carolina were provisionally awarded to two companies Wednesday, fetching $315 million in combined bids. The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s (BOEM) auction began Wednesday morning for two lease areas in the Wilmington East Wind Energy Area, totaling nearly 110,100 acres. With each area about 55,000 acres, the western lease provisionally sold for $160 million to TotalEnergies Renewables USA, LLC and the eastern lease went for $155 million to Duke Energy Renewables Wind, LLC. Lease awards will be finalized following regulatory review.

WILMINGTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO