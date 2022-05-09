ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Charges – Mother of 2 Dead Newborns Found Near Red Wing ID’d

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Red Wing woman has been identified as the mother of two of the three babies found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007. At a news conference today in Red Wing, Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe...

