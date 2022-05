Click here to read the full article. ​​Instantly, Vanielle Blackhorse knew something was wrong — as if someone flipped a switch. Although she was born one year and 10 months after her sister, Valentina Blackhorse, most people assumed they were twins. It was more than a family resemblance; the sisters also had that type of deep connection associated with those who share a womb, including the ability to communicate without actually saying a word. “We were so close to each other that if there was something wrong with her, I would know,” says Vanielle. “And she was the same: if something...

KAYENTA, AZ ・ 10 HOURS AGO