Seven People Rescued From Lake Of The Ozarks Dock After Ramp Collapses

CAMDENTON - A a twin-engine airplane at Camdenton Memorial Lake Airport had an issue with its landing gear as it landed at the airport. The Mid-County Fire Protection District was called to the Camdenton airport on Monday after a plane had an issue with its landing gear. When firemen arrived, the pane was sitting on the runway on its belly. There had been a pilot and one occupant in the plane and neither were injured.

CAMDENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO