Accidents

Seven People Rescued From Lake Of The Ozarks Dock After Ramp Collapses

By Kate Robbins, Nathan Bechtold
lakeexpo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Seven people were left stranded on a dock after the ramp collapsed on Friday, May 6. The dock ramp collapsed on the 13.5MM of the Niangua Arm in the early hours of Friday morning, leaving the seven adults on the dock with no way to...

www.lakeexpo.com

