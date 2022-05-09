ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wing, MN

Charges – Mother of 2 Dead Newborns Found Near Red Wing ID’d

By Andy Brownell
Sasquatch 107.7
Sasquatch 107.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Red Wing woman has been identified as the mother of two of the three babies found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007. At a news conference today in Red Wing, Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe...

therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sasquatch 107.7

$750K Conditional Bail For Red Wing Woman Charged in Baby’s Death

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $750,000 Tuesday for the Red Wing area woman charged with causing the death of her newborn son 19 years ago. 50-year-old Jennifer Matter was arraigned late this morning in Goodhue County Court on two counts of second-degree murder stemming from the death of the infant in 2003. The baby was found in Lake Pepin at Frontenac in December of that year. His death, along with the deaths of two other newborns found in the Mississippi River in 1999 and 2007, had long stumped investigators.
RED WING, MN
winonaradio.com

Body Found in Winona Hiking Area

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Two hikers reported finding a body of a male near Devil’s Cave Wednesday evening. Winona Police responded to the hiking area shortly before 7 p.m. Police say the man was discovered with a handgun and appeared to have died from an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe the...
WINONA, MN
bulletin-news.com

Cousin of Amir Locke Pleads Guilty in St. Paul Murder

In the deadly shooting of Otis R. Elder in St. Paul, a youngster decided to plead guilty on Wednesday. When a police officer shot and killed Amir Locke in Minneapolis during the investigation into Elder’s killing, it gained national attention. Mekhi Camden Speed, Locke’s cousin, was 17 when the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goodhue County, MN
Crime & Safety
Red Wing, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Frontenac, MN
County
Goodhue County, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Red Wing, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

(UPDATED) Young victims of Western Wisconsin Fire Identified

Barron, WI (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in western Wisconsin have identified the victims of an early morning fire. A news release from the Barron County Sheriff's Office says two young children were pulled from a burning home after emergency responders received a 911 call just before 3:30 a.m. reporting that a house in the City of Barron was on fire. The children, identified as 5-year-old Emily Albee and 6-year-old Connor Albee, were transported to the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin where they were pronounced dead as a result of injuries suffered in the fire. Their father, 44-year-old Donald Albee, was later found deceased inside the house.
BARRON, WI
froggyweb.com

Minnesota State Patrol identifies victims of Monday night fatal crashes

CLAY COUNTY NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – The Minnesota State Patrol identified the victims of two fatal crashes Monday night. Sandip Tamang, 19, of Fargo died when his car was struck by a westbound SUV as he was attempting to drive across the westbound lanes of Highway 10 near Glyndon. The three in the SUV were not hurt. The crash happened about 6 p.m.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genetic Genealogy#Dna Test#Newborns#Rapid Dna#Lake Pepin#Violent Crime#Goodhue County Court
Sasquatch 107.7

Rollover Crash in Minnesota Kills One, Seriously Injures Another

Halstad, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person died and another suffered serious injuries after a rollover crash in northwest Minnesota Monday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a car was traveling south on Highway 75 south of Halstad just before 7:30 p.m. when the driver lost control in the left curve and rolled into the east ditch.
HALSTAD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Bicyclist Seriously Injured In Northfield

Northfield, MN (KROC AM News) - A bicyclist was seriously injured Wednesday night after being hit by a car in Northfield. The incident happened around 9:30 pm at the intersection of Highways 3 and 19 in downtown Northfield. The State Patrol identified the bicyclist as 44-year-old Mark Ring of Northfield....
NORTHFIELD, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Jennifer Carnahan Reports Being Threatened In Faribault

(UPDATE 5/11/22 11:40 AM): Faribault police released a follow-up statement Wednesday morning indicating the suspect has been located:. During the late evening hours of May, 10, 2022, Faribault Detectives identified and contacted the involved suspect at his Faribault area home. We are no longer seeking information from the public regarding identification of the suspect or suspect vehicle. The incident remains an active investigation at this time.
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Hudson Star-Observer

Grand jury returns indictment for Hudson man

Juventino Lara Plancarte, 54, a citizen of Mexico living in Hudson, is charged with possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute and with maintaining a place for the purpose of distributing controlled substances. The indictment alleges that on Jan. 20, Plancarte possessed 500 grams or...
HUDSON, WI
KIMT

New information released on Mother's Day murder in rural Byron

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Investigators are releasing new information about a Mother's Day murder in Olmsted County. There are still plenty of questions about why the accused shooter, William Shillingford, showed up at John Colbert's residence near Oxbow Park & Zollman Zoo Sunday night, taking the life of the 70-year-old Byron man on Mother's Day.
BYRON, MN
iheart.com

Two People Charged in Connection With Homicide in Columbia County

Two people are now facing charges in connection with a homicide in Columbia County. Prosecutors say Cassandra Fischer and Ryan Woods were involved in the murder of Edward Kessler at a home in Elizaville. Kessler was staying with the suspects at the time of his death. Both Fischer and Woods are being held in the Columbia County Jail without bail.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

1 Dies, Another Escapes In Western Wisconsin House Fire

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) — Despite a rescue attempt, one person has died in a western Wisconsin house fire. According to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported just before 2 a.m. Wednesday at a residence on 370th Street in the Township of Dunn. When emergency responders arrived, the single-story house was a “fully involved structure fire” and it was quickly learned that there was a person trapped inside, officials said. Another person was able to get out of the residence before the fire department’s arrival. Menomonie Fire Department crews were able to locate the victim inside, take them out of the house, and perform life-saving measures. However, the victim died at the scene. The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people hurt after crash in St. Croix County

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are hurt after a crash in St. Croix County Tuesday. According to a media release by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation- Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Tuesday at about 6:28 p.m., the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, Hammond Police Department, along with the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on I-94 westbound near Mile Marker 16 in St. Croix County, near Hammond.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sasquatch 107.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://therockofrochester.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy