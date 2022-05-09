ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Imagine Dragons Spends Three Weeks at the Top of Texoma’s Six Pack

By Eric The Intern
92.9 NIN
92.9 NIN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Can they make it a month straight as the favorite song on Texoma's Six Pack?. Weird week last week with no Texoma's Six Pack recap. Don't worry though, we're back on schedule this week with your top six and a new song...

929nin.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Charlie Puth
92.9 NIN

Disney World Guest Finds Giant Broken Light Fixture at Magic Kingdom, Wears It on Head

A guest at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom witnessed an unusual accident that led to a new hat. Affixed with large, orb-like bulbs, dark green light fixtures line the area around the bus depot outside the entrance to the Magic Kingdom in Orlando. On May 1, Twitter user @GrandCalStan posted a photo of him near the outdoor bus terminal holding one of the larger-than-life light fixtures that somewhat resemble fishbowls.
ORLANDO, FL
92.9 NIN

Drake Roasts Troll by Following His Wife and DM’ing Her on Instagram

Drake brought the smoke to a social media troll by following the guy's wife on Instagram and then sliding into her DMs. The whole ordeal began on Tuesday night (May 3), when Drizzy commented on an Instagram post from an NBA shooting coach named Lethal Shooter, who was showing support for enthusiastic fathers of NBA players like LeVar Ball and Tee Morant. Drake then backed up the coach's sentiments in the comments section by explaining that, in his opinion, it only makes sense that a father would be beyond thrilled that his son made it to the elite level of professional basketball. He also said if he were in that position, he would likely be just as competitive.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Six Pack#Imagine Dragons
92.9 NIN

The Most Popular Non-English Shows on Netflix

Netflix is a global company, available in dozens of countries all over the world. Many of its biggest originals and most popular library titles are in English — but given Netflix’s huge international audience of more than 200 million people around the world, it shouldn’t be a surprise that a lot of the company’s most-watched series originate elsewhere on the planet and are made in languages other than English. In fact, the most popular show Netflix ever had, which is the only show in Netflix history that subscribers have consumed more than 1 billion hours of, was made in Korea. (It’s a little show called Squid Game; you might have heard of it.)
TV SERIES
92.9 NIN

‘Moon Knight’ Season 2 Is Not a Sure Thing

The following post contains SPOILERS for Moon Knight Season 1. Those who complain that we spoiled the season finale will receive judgment from Ammit. Moon Knight’s ending practically begs for a second season. In the finale, Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector (and Steven Grant) defeat evil cult leader Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) and then convince Khonshu, the Egyptian god who gave them his power, to release them from his service. But a post-credits scene reveals that Marc and Steven are not free of the burden of being Moon Knight yet. It turns out Marc/Steven have a third personality named Jake Lockley, a ruthless killer who doesn’t want to stop working for Khonshu, and is in fact still carrying out executions on his behalf.
TV SERIES
92.9 NIN

10 Flops That Are Huge Hits on Netflix

So far in 2022, Netflix has released more than 50 original movies — an average of about three new features every single week. And yet if you peruse the company’s data website, where you can see the top ten movies and shows in every single country around the world where Netflix is offered, you’ll see that despite all those new titles made expressly for the company and its customers, the most popular movies on Netflix right now by and large aren’t originals.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
92.9 NIN

92.9 NIN

Wichita Falls, TX
3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
948K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 KNIN plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy