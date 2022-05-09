ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charges – Mother of 2 Dead Newborns Found Near Red Wing ID’d

By Andy Brownell
 3 days ago
Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - A rural Red Wing woman has been identified as the mother of two of the three babies found dead in the Mississippi River in southeastern Minnesota between 1999 and 2007. At a news conference today in Red Wing, Goodhue County Attorney Stephen O’Keefe...

Bail Set for Red Wing Woman Accused of Abandoning Babies

(Learfiled) Bail was set at $1.5 million Tuesday for the Red Wing woman accused of leaving her infant to die on the banks of the Mississippi River back in 2003. Jennifer Matter appeared in Goodhue County Court via Zoom on two counts of second-degree murder. She was consistently sobbing during the brief proceeding.
$750K Conditional Bail For Red Wing Woman Charged in Baby’s Death

Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $750,000 Tuesday for the Red Wing area woman charged with causing the death of her newborn son 19 years ago. 50-year-old Jennifer Matter was arraigned late this morning in Goodhue County Court on two counts of second-degree murder stemming from the death of the infant in 2003. The baby was found in Lake Pepin at Frontenac in December of that year. His death, along with the deaths of two other newborns found in the Mississippi River in 1999 and 2007, had long stumped investigators.
