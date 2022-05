More than seven-thousand Afghan refugees were evacuated to Indiana last fall. Don’t expect a similar influx of people from Ukraine. Governor Holcomb says Indiana has been in contact with Ukraine’s leaders, including a meeting last month with the country’s ambassador to the U-S, to let them know the “welcome mat is out” for Ukrainians to take temporary or permanent refuge from what he calls a “genocidal” assault from Russia. Purdue has welcomed 11 Ukrainian professors and doctoral students to spend a year in West Lafayette under a visiting-scholar program created after the Russian invasion. The university is reviewing applications for an expected nine more available slots.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO