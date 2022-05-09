ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll Man Lands In Jail Twice Friday After Multiple Encounters With Law Enforcement

By Nathan Konz
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carroll Police Department reports a Carroll man was arrested twice on Friday after multiple run-ins with law enforcement. At approximately 4:09 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of...

raccoonvalleyradio.com

Scranton Man Sentenced to Probation for Domestic Abuse Incident

A Scranton man was sentenced to probation for a domestic abuse incident. According to court documents, 50-year-old George Glasgow received an adjudicated guilty conviction of an aggravated misdemeanor for his second offense for domestic abuse assault. He had all but ten days of a one year jail sentence suspended and was placed on probation for two years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
SCRANTON, IA
News Channel Nebraska

Three arrests and several charges after narcotics investigation follow-up

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in the metro area arrested multiple people for controlled substance possession. The Lincoln Police Department said that Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., officers with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force were following up on a narcotics investigation in the 1800 block of North 64th. Officials said that...
LINCOLN, NE
nwestiowa.com

Sheldon man given trespassing citation

SHELDON—A 79-year-old Sheldon man was cited about 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 9, on a charge of first-offense trespassing. The citing of Donald Sanfred Paulson stemmed from him being at Crossroads Travel Plaza after he “has been told on numerous occasions not to return to the store by the employees,” according to the complaint filed by the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fremont County Sheriff’s Report Eight Arrests

(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reports eight arrests stemming from May 1 to May 10. Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Watts of Tabor on Tuesday for Child Endangerment and Domestic Abuse. Authorities arrested Watts during a call for service. On May 10, Deputies arrested 66-year-old Kevin Wolford, of Tabor,...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
wymt.com

12 people arrested, more than $2 million seized in Kentucky drug investigation

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Agents from several law enforcement organizations across the Commonwealth recently arrested 12 people and more than 10,000 pills in a drug operation. Officials from DEA Criminal Diversion Group, the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office, the Barbourville Police Department, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Manchester Police Department arrested the group of people and seized more than $2 million in U.S. currency after an investigation into a Louisville-based drug operation.
LONDON, KY
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Judge Sides with Defense for California Man to be Sentenced to Probation for Stealing ATM Machine in Jefferson

A California man was recently sentenced to probation after stealing an ATM machine in Jefferson. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jorge Palacios pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft, non-habitual offender. District Court Judge Angela Doyle suspended a ten year prison sentence and placed him on probation for five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
JEFFERSON, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Man Faces Felony Drug Charges

A Pella man faces felony drug charges following an arrest this past weekend. Aaron Leslie Vanderheiden, 36, faces a controlled substance violation, methamphetamine — a Class B felony, and failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony. According to court records, officers were dispatched to 308 Huber Street in reference to a male that was not supposed to be there and was possibly intoxicated. Vanderheiden had been staying in an adjacent garage, and permission was given by an apartment occupant for a search. Police say they found a blue container containing three packages with a white substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, weighing approximately 21 grams. Officers also allegedly found a plastic bag with approximately five grams of marijuana. The Pella Police Department arrested Vanderheiden on Saturday.
PELLA, IA
nwestiowa.com

George woman arrested for meth and pipe

ROCK RAPIDS—A 62-year-old George woman was arrested about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, May 8, in Rock Rapids on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Marjorie Ann Hintz stemmed from a report she was at Fiesta Brava in...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Mills County Sheriff’s Report

(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on warrants. Robert James Hooks, 32, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Tuesday at Douglas County Corrections on a warrant for Violation of Probation. Hooks was held in the Mills County Jail on no bond. Tyanna Karee Monrreal-Robles, 37, of...
MILLS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Suspect Charged With Attempted Murder Following DCI Investigation Into Perry Police Chief’s Shooting Tuesday Morning

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) reports a suspect is in custody in connection to the Tuesday morning shooting of Perry Police Chief, Eric Vaughn. Law enforcement responded at approximately 4:47 a.m. to the 1800 block of 5th Street in Perry on a report of shots fired in the area. An investigation by the Perry Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol located multiple bullet holes in an unoccupied vehicle. Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jeremiah Matthew Messner of Perry and found him nearly two hours later armed with a handgun. Officers convinced Messner to place the handgun on the ground, but he reacquired it while resisting arrest, firing a round into Vaughn’s upper leg. Vaughn was air-lifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Messner was booked into the Dallas County jail on charges of attempted murder, a class B felony, trafficking stolen weapons, a class C felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and going armed with intent, class D felonies.
PERRY, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Thursday Morning Single Vehicle Crash in Jefferson Results in Injury and Possible Citation

A single vehicle crash in Jefferson Thursday morning results in an injury and possible citation. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio the incident happened at 5:12am on 220th Street, just east of M Avenue. He says an eastbound 2003 Nissan Altima that was driven by 29-year-old Javier Ramirez of Des Moines swerved to miss hitting a deer, then crossed the centerline of the highway and entered the north ditch.
JEFFERSON, IA
Hot 104.7

Iowa Man Passed Out in Drivers Seat, Gets Arrested

Sometimes a police officer has to make a tough decision about whether or not to arrest someone. Sometimes it is unbelievably easy to make that decision. This is an example of the latter for one Iowa man. According to NWestIowa.com, 43-year-old Ruben Galvan was found passed out while sitting behind...
IOWA STATE
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Two Arrested on Drug Charges at Independence Home

Two people were arrested on drug charges in Independence over the weekend. Independence Police say their department conducted a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of 1st Street West around 7 pm Friday. Police say they were searching for drugs and drug paraphernalia. Before executing the search...
INDEPENDENCE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Attempts to bribe way out of OWI charge

SIOUX CENTER—A 29-year-old South Sioux City, NE, man was arrested about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, May 7, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, improper use of lanes, no valid driver’s license and bribery. The arrest of Abraham Morales Morales stemmed from the stop...
SIOUX CENTER, IA

