Jefferson Police Department Opens Investigation Into Alleged Assault With Sword Sunday Afternoon

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) reports a suspect is in custody in connection to the Tuesday morning shooting of Perry Police Chief, Eric Vaughn. Law enforcement responded at approximately 4:47 a.m. to the 1800 block of 5th Street in Perry on a report of shots fired in the area. An investigation by the Perry Police Department, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, and Iowa State Patrol located multiple bullet holes in an unoccupied vehicle. Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jeremiah Matthew Messner of Perry and found him nearly two hours later armed with a handgun. Officers convinced Messner to place the handgun on the ground, but he reacquired it while resisting arrest, firing a round into Vaughn’s upper leg. Vaughn was air-lifted to a Des Moines hospital for treatment of his injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Messner was booked into the Dallas County jail on charges of attempted murder, a class B felony, trafficking stolen weapons, a class C felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and going armed with intent, class D felonies.

PERRY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO